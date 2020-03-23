Premier League Extension Could Mean Higher Risk Of Player Injuries: Report

Doctors have warned clubs that the Premier League extension could lead to players risking serious muscular injuries. The Premier League suspension means that no English top-flight games could take place until April 30. Therefore, the Premier League extension could put players' health in jeopardy if a schedule is made to finish off the season as soon as possible.

Premier League suspension could lead to Premier League extension

The FA confirmed the Premier League suspension until April 30 but there is significant doubt on the return being a realistic option due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League suspension has led to a widely-held belief among clubs that football will not resume until closer to June which gives a very tight margin for clubs to finish the campaign before the season ends. The option for a Premier League extension is ideal but hasn't been confirmed just yet.

Our board has agreed to extend the 2019-20 professional football season indefinitely, with leagues and competitions now suspended until at least 30 April.https://t.co/tVh1EadOta — The FA (@FA) March 19, 2020

Premier League Coronavirus: Premier League players injuries

In order to avoid a host of contractual and legal issues, Premier League clubs are determined to finish the season by June 30. However, fitting 10 games in a span of just over one month could mean that teams might have to play two or three games in a week. The Premier League players injuries risk, therefore, will significantly escalate with the more games being played, which puts the Premier League extension as a safer option.

Doctors in the Premier League had urged the clubs not to risk the players having muscular injuries if they try to finish the season latest by June 30. This is because the players are supposed to get five weeks of training before a restart can be activated. — STRICTLY SPORTS 247 (@ssnews247) March 23, 2020

The Premier League extension appears more likely as Euro 2020 has also been postponed to next year. However, the primary aim for clubs could be Premier League players injuries reduced to a minimum. Medics will warn senior officials that cramping up so many games will increase the risk of Premier League players injuries and fatigue heading into the next campaign.

Premier League coronavirus: Coronavirus UK

The coronavirus UK story has been grabbing headlines as the death toll rises to 48. Health and safety is first priority amid the coronavirus pandemic. All sporting activities across the UK and in Europe have been put on hold until the coronavirus situation comes under control.

