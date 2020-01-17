Jesse Lingard Should Improve On His End Product, Says Louis Saha

Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard has been underperforming since the previous season. The player is yet to score since a year for the Red Devils in the Premier League. Due to his poor form, the player has been widely criticised by club legends and fans alike.

Louis Saha has slammed Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has now opened up on Jesse Lingard’s frustrating form. He stated that Lingard possessed a lot of energy. However, Lingard does not link up well with his teammates. He also struggles to convert his chances, said Saha.

Louis Saha stated that watching Jesse Lingard play was 'frustrating'

Louis Saha further accepted that it was frustrating to watch Lingard play. He, however, asserted that once Lingard got in a proper position, he would score many goals for United. In the previous season, Lingard scored five goals along with four assists in 36 games across all competitions.

Jesse Lingard has not scored in the Premier League since a year

Good Boxing Day performance. Let’s take this into the final game of this festive period! 💪🏾🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/j8MDkG4juJ — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 26, 2019

Jesse Lingard is yet to score for United for over a year in the Premier League. He last scored in the English top-flight against Cardiff City on December 22, 2018.

In other competitions, Jesse Lingard scored in January 2019 against Arsenal in the FA Cup. He had to wait until the end of November 2019 to score against Astana in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United will next play against Liverpool in the Premier League

Manchester United have endured a not-so-good campaign this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the look-out for re-enforcements after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. Many players have been touted to arrive at the club in the winter transfer window. Red Devils are placed fifth on the Premier League points table. United will next play against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, January 19 2020.

Image credit- Manchesterutd.com/Jesse Lingard Twitter