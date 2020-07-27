Jesse Lingard's Late Goal Against Leicester Makes British Punter Lose Whopping ₹64,216

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard finally broke his Premier League duck for the season with an injury-time goal against Leicester on Sunday. Jesse Lingard’s first goal contribution of the Premier Leauge season came in the Manchester United vs Leicester City game when the midfielder scored late in added time in the second half. The Lingard goal in the Manchester United vs Leicester game helped the Red Devils finish 3rd in the Premier League table, confirming their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. While Manchester United fans celebrated Jesse Lingard’s goal, a British punter was left aggrieved at Lingard scoring.

Have to feel for this lad. Jesse Lingard's ruined his day. #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/3BeUx2AZzD — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 26, 2020

Lingard goal makes British punter lose a fortune

After the Manchester United vs Leicester game ended, while most fans were celebrating the club’s place in the UEFA Champions League next season, one British better was left rueing what might have been. A post that has now gone viral on social media suggests that said punter had bet £10 (₹958) on Jesse Lingard failing to register a goal or assist throughout the entirety of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign. If successful, he would have earned as much as £670 (₹64,216).

However, Jesse Lingard seemed to have other ideas as the midfielder scored his first goal of the season that agonisingly robbed the punter of his winnings. Jesse Lingard made his first goal contribution of the Premier League season right at the end of the Manchester United vs Leicester game, with the midfielder pouncing on Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Lingard snatched the ball away from the goalkeeper and rolled it into an empty net, with the English midfielder helping the club finish the season in 3rd place in the Premier League table.

Another fan loses money over Lingard goal

Lingard making me sweat tonight. 36 down, 2 to go. @JesseLingard pic.twitter.com/6BEBxBdSG6 — Antony Johnson (@Fat_Tony88) July 16, 2020

After the Manchester United vs Leicester game, it came to light that the British punter wasn’t the only one who lost money as Jesse Lingard helped United secure a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League. Twitter user Anthony Johnson had earlier tweeted that he too had placed a bet on Jesse Lingard not scoring or assisting in the Premier League season. The fan had earlier shared more information on his bet, wherein he had placed a £3.30 (₹316) bet that would have seen him earn as much as £135.30 (₹12,967) if the midfielder failed to score or assist in the Premier League. Johnson had made his Jesse Lingard bet in August, and as the season got closer to culmination, had been tweeting about the same. However, after the Manchester United vs Leicester game ended and United’s UEFA Champions League place was secured, the user found the funny side of his Jesse Lingard bet and shared his reaction on Twitter.

Should never have doubted the true king. Top trolling by @JesseLingard pic.twitter.com/4JGevs1MVW — Antony Johnson (@Fat_Tony88) July 26, 2020

While punters would be disappointed with Jesse Lingard’s performance in the Manchester United vs Leicester game, United fans rejoiced at the fact that the midfielder finally made a goal contribution. Jesse Lingard has been under fire this season because of his poor form and he had only managed a goal each in the Europa League and the FA Cup before the final game of the domestic season.

Image Courtesy: instagram/jesselingard