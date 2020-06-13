Manchester United's Jesse Lingard Makes Own Face Masks With All Proceeds Going To The NHS

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been receiving plaudits from around the globe in his effort to provide meals to underprivileged children in the UK amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Rashford's charity has been able to raise over £20 million so far and has provided meals to over three million meals to citizens of the UK. Now his Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard has also joined in on the bandwagon and has launched the Jesse Lingard face masks with all proceeds going to the NHS UK.

Jesse Lingard face masks: Manchester United star creates face masks in a bid to help NHS UK

Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard has created his own range of face masks within his 'JLingz' clothing range. Face masks will be mandatory on public transport in England from June 15 and the England international is doing his bit to help commuters in need of protection. The Jesse Lingard face masks will cost £12 and all the proceeds from the sale will be given to the NHS UK, which has been on the forefront of the battle against the pandemic. The Jesse Lingard face masks come in all shapes and sizes and the JLIngz website describes them as 'comfortable and easy to wear'. The Manchester United star announced the launch of the Jesse Lingard face masks on his social media accounts on Friday.

Manchester United and their stars contribution to the fight against coronavirus

Jesse Lingard's close friend and Manchester United teammate Rashford's appeal has helped raise over £20 million in financial and food donations for food waste and hunger charity FareShare to guarantee children across the UK don’t go hungry while away from school amidst the lockdown. Manchester United have also been keen to help out local communities overall as a club and have donated £240,000 to youth charities around the globe through the Manchester United Supporters' Clubs, while club staff and former players have made welfare calls to more than 3,000 elderly and disabled fans.

The Red Devils continue to pay their employees in full despite the financial uncertainty and have encouraged them to volunteer for the NHS UK while aiding the NHS by donating club medical equipment and protective equipment when there were concerns over a critical shortage.

