JFC Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2021 Game Preview

Hyderabad FC will square off against Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). Hyderabad had to share the spoils in the previous game against Odisha FC and look to make amends this time around. Here is the JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

JFC vs HFC live: JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Tilak Maidan

Date: Sunday, February 24, 2021

Time: 5 pm IST

JFC vs HFC live: JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Despite bagging an early lead courtesy of a brilliant effort from Halicharan Narzary, Hyderabad FC went on to concede with Cole Alexander equalising for Odisha FC. They have just one defeat in the previous five league games. Hyderabad FC sit fourth in the Hero ISL standings having managed 17 points in 12 games.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC could not overturn NorthEast United's lead in the previous fixture. Ashutosh Mehta and Deshorn Brown netted once each for NorthEast United, with Peter Hartley pulling one goal back in the final minutes. Jamshedpur FC sit 12th in the Hero ISL standings, managing 13 points in 12 games with just one victory in the previous five fixtures.

JFC vs HFC Dream11 team: Probable XI

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP, Narender Gahlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aniket Jadhav, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Jackichand Singh, David Grande, Nerijus Valskis

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Lluís Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana

JFC vs HFC playing 11

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma

Midfielders: Halicharan Narzary, Jackichand Singh, Lluís Sastre, Abhishek Halder

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Nerijus Valskis

JFC vs HFC match prediction and top picks

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (vc), Jackichand Singh

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (c), Halicharan Narzary

JFC vs HFC match prediction

Hyderabad FC haven't won against Jamshedpur FC in the previous three games. Hence, Jamshedpur FC are the favourites to win the clash 1-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the JFC vs HFC playing 11 and top picks.

Image courtesy: Hyderabad FC website