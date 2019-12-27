JFC Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Odisha FC will host Jamshedpur FC on Friday, December 27, 2019. Rechristened from Delhi Dynamos, Odisha FC are still struggling to find their feet in the league. Keep reading as here is the match preview and a possible JFC vs ODS Dream11 line-up.
Spanish maestros 🇪🇸— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 26, 2019
Which midfield marshal will command the midfield at #OFCJFC? 🔥#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/2w1Cn6q93z
Jamshedpur FC have dropped to 4th in the league after failing to win a single game in the month of December (Draws 3, Losses 1). After winning their opening two games, Jamshedpur have struggled for consistency, having managed just 1 win in their next 7 games. With 13 points after 9 games, they sit fourth tied on points with 5th-placed Mumbai City FC. Sergio Castel, Noe Acosta and Piti have been ruled out for the tie.
A confident Antonio Iriondo addressed the media in Bhubaneswar alongside @passi_sumeet ahead of #OFCJFC.— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 26, 2019
Read here 👇#JamKeKhelo https://t.co/TT6W2i2wkD
Odisha FC are languishing at 7th in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table with 9 points after 9 games. Just two wins for Odisha this season means they will need a massive upturn in form to make it to the playoffs. Odisha FC lost 2-1 to Jamshedpur FC in the reverse fixture back in October. Odisha FC do not have new injury concerns.
Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary
Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Martin Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana
Captain: Farukh Choudhary
Vice-captain: Aridane Santana
Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul
Defenders: Robin Gurung, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gahlot
Midfielders: CK Vineeth, Sumeet Passi, Martin Guedes, Nandhakumar Sekar
Attackers: Farukh Choudhary, Aridane Santana
Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Odisha FC
Please note, these predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game.