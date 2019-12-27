JFC Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Odisha FC will host Jamshedpur FC on Friday, December 27, 2019. Rechristened from Delhi Dynamos, Odisha FC are still struggling to find their feet in the league. Keep reading as here is the match preview and a possible JFC vs ODS Dream11 line-up.

Spanish maestros 🇪🇸



Which midfield marshal will command the midfield at #OFCJFC? 🔥#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/2w1Cn6q93z — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 26, 2019

JFC vs ODS team preview

Jamshedpur FC have dropped to 4th in the league after failing to win a single game in the month of December (Draws 3, Losses 1). After winning their opening two games, Jamshedpur have struggled for consistency, having managed just 1 win in their next 7 games. With 13 points after 9 games, they sit fourth tied on points with 5th-placed Mumbai City FC. Sergio Castel, Noe Acosta and Piti have been ruled out for the tie.

A confident Antonio Iriondo addressed the media in Bhubaneswar alongside @passi_sumeet ahead of #OFCJFC.



Read here 👇#JamKeKhelo https://t.co/TT6W2i2wkD — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 26, 2019

Odisha FC are languishing at 7th in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table with 9 points after 9 games. Just two wins for Odisha this season means they will need a massive upturn in form to make it to the playoffs. Odisha FC lost 2-1 to Jamshedpur FC in the reverse fixture back in October. Odisha FC do not have new injury concerns.

JFC vs ODS predicted line-ups

Jamshedpur FC

Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Martin Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana

JFC vs ODS Dream11 top picks

Captain: Farukh Choudhary

Vice-captain: Aridane Santana

JFC vs ODS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul

Defenders: Robin Gurung, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gahlot

Midfielders: CK Vineeth, Sumeet Passi, Martin Guedes, Nandhakumar Sekar

Attackers: Farukh Choudhary, Aridane Santana

JFC vs ODS Dream11 prediction

Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Odisha FC

Please note, these predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game.