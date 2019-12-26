Tottenham Manager Mourinho Relaxed Over Club's January Transfer Plans

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is happy with his current set of players and has said that he has a squad that has the calibre to challenge for a top-four finish in the Barclays Premier League. Mourinho has said that he is in no need to sign new players in the January Transfer window. However, Tottenham could witness several players leaving them with one of the names being Christian Eriksen.

Mourinho relaxed over club's transfer plans

Chairman Daniel Levy made it very clear to Mourinho on the very first day that the club will not be spending in the transfer window, something new that the Portuguese encountered in his career. However, Mourinho said that he was well aware of the circumstances when he came on board, adding that he was well aware of where the club stood alongside knowing the vision and objectives.

Mourinho said that the club was never going to come out at the top in the transfer market, adding that he was never going to fight with clubs who have the financial capacity to splurge money on top players. He also said that as a club they need to do things in an intelligent and a creative way. Mourinho said that he was fond of the players at Tottenham, stating that he liked working with them and that it enabled him to understand their qualities and problems even better. Mourinho said that he needed time to change things at the club and get them back to winning ways, adding that it will not come immediately. He said that in the month of January and February the team was going to have a little bit of time to try and improve things.

Mourinho clear on how to achieve things

Mourinho's first and foremost problem is his defence line and that is something he needs to improve. Tottenham has kept only kept one clean sheet in eight games since Mourinho was appointed as their manager. However, Mourinho has given hints that with the players at his disposal, it will be difficult to change their habits in terms of style of play.

Mourinho said that he was clear on how to achieve what he wanted to but to completely achieve his targets, he will have to take away a few pre-set qualities that they want to keep in the team. He further added that it is a very difficult thing to do but in order to play for a clean sheet and put all the focus on that, by not making the same mistakes is a very easy thing to do. The Portuguese also said that it will be difficult to do such a thing with the players who already have a distinct style of playing, adding that it is difficult to place things into place without losing those qualities.

(With inputs from agencies)