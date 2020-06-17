John Terry Recalls Selling Brand New Car After Denis Wise Grabbed Him By The Throat

Chelsea legend John Terry revealed that former Blues captain Denis Wise once grabbed him by the throat after he bought a new car. Terry spent over 20 years at Stamford Bridge after coming through the youth system and was Chelsea's captain when the Blues lifted the Premier League title. However, before becoming a talismanic leader, he was taught a harsh lesson by his captain Denis Wise.

John Terry car: Chelsea legend admits being grabbed by the throat by former captain Denis Wise for buying a new car

In a chat with The Footballers Guide to Football podcast, John Terry revealed that he splashed out on a new motor after receiving a Champions League appearance bonus as a youngster. However, his joy was short-lived after Dennis Wise, the then Chelsea captain confronted the then-teenage John Terry by grabbing him by the throat in front of the entire Chelsea squad to direct him to give up the car. The former England international reveals he lost the money on the car but then Wise took him around to help him find and buy a new house.

While John Terry added that while he was embarrassed at the time, he admits that Dennis Wise's confrontation was the best bit of advice that he could have had. He added that Wise always not only had his eye on the first team but had an interest in the younger boys and he is grateful for all those little bits along the way. John Terry himself became Chelsea captain later on, lifting five FA Cup and Premier League titles alongwith Champions League and Europa League titles.

John Terry, who now works as Dean Smith's assistant at Aston Villa, feels young players nowadays do not go through the same process as he did. Terry added that the change in the process causes rifts between senior pros and youngsters. The Chelsea legend added that the first-team lads wouldn't know who the youngsters were when they come and train with them, a stark contrast to his time when the first team knew all the youngsters coming through the system.

John Terry will welcome his former side Chelsea at Villa Park in their second game of the Premier League restart, with Aston Villa hoping to mount a late challenge for survival.

