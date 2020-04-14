John Terry, Frank Lampard Were In Tears When Jose Mourinho Left Chelsea: Steve Sidwell

Former Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell reveals that the dressing room was in tears when it was revealed that manager Jose Mourinho would leave the club in 2007. Sidwell said that Frank Lampard, John Terry and Didier Drogba, Chelsea's dressing room leaders were in tears and it was 'awkward' when it came to goodbyes. Jose Mourinho was named as Chelsea manager ahead of 2004-05 after leading Porto to Champions League success and was with the club till 2007, before leaving the club after disagreements with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Steve Sidwell reveals that Frank Lampard, John Terry were in tears when Jose Mourinho left Chelsea in 2007

Speaking to The Athletic, former Reading midfielder Steve Sidwell spoke in length about Jose Mourinho and his time under the Portuguese at Chelsea. Sidwell signed for Chelsea ahead of the 2007-08 season on a transfer and was handed the No.9 by the Portuguese manager. However, the Sidwell-Jose Mourinho union did not last long with the former Porto manager parting ways with Chelsea in September 2007. The English midfielder reveals that the players let no tension and the dressing room was united and in support of Jose Mourinho. Sidwell reveals that the dressing room was in pin-drop silence when Jose Mourinho arrived at Cobham, Chelsea's training centre, to say goodbyes. He adds that Frank Lampard, John Terry and Didier Drogba were in tears or certainly welling up.

When first told #cfc wanted to sign him in 2007, @sjsidwell thought his agent 'was taking the p**s'. He also believed Mourinho was joking when telling him he was the club's new No 9. Just part of my in depth interview with the club's ex midfielder here: https://t.co/mFtsDqXzOE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) April 14, 2020

Jose Mourinho's first spell in charge at Chelsea

Jose Mourinho was announced as Chelsea manager in June 2004 after a compensation package was agreed with Porto. The Blues lifted their first league title in 50 years in his debut season, while also defended their title the next season. However, Mourinho's relationship with owner Roman Abramovich and the board was far from ideal. Mourinho departed Chelsea in September 2007 on mutual consent lifting five trophies during his first spell as Chelsea manager. Mourinho had successful spells at Inter Milan and Real Madrid before returning to Chelsea in 2013.

