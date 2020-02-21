Jordan Henderson Out For At Least Three Weeks After Suffering Injury, Liverpool Confirms

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Jordan Henderson had suffered an injury and will be out for an estimated three weeks. Klopp confirmed the developments during the press conference before the Premier League match against West Ham United.

Henderson out for three weeks

.@JHenderson is likely to be sidelined for around three weeks with a hamstring injury. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2020

Henderson suffered an injury during the UEFA Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid. Klopp said, "Hendo, it could have been worse. How we all know, it was a hamstring. We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League – Harry Kane, for example. It’s not that bad. But he will be out, I think, for three weeks or so, which is not cool. But how we see it, we were still lucky. That’s it.”

The German was asked about Henderson's replacements and he said, "Changes, I could, because apart from Hendo all the other boys are fit. But Tuesday-Monday [between games], there is absolutely no need to do it. That’s enough time, longer than we usually have. We will see who will start, maybe we will make more changes – but not because of the Atletico game.”

Klopp also gave an update on midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who has not played for Liverpool since January 11. He said, "Not close to team training yet. We never did, but this time for sure we cannot, put any time pressure on it because it is obviously a difficult one. It was never a big one but always big enough to keep him out for another two or three weeks. So, we just wait. He is not close to team training.”

Klopp was asked about Sadio Mane's reaction on being taken off during the European match and said that the two had a conversation and it was important for Klopp to know what the p[layer thinks in such situations. "I was not nervous at all and was okay to deal with it, but it is good that's how the player sees it. It is my honest opinion, people may not like it, but I don't think he had a chance. It's not about him [performance levels]. We need Sadio to be physical so he can have contact with the opponent, both situations he was in were [overplayed]. It's part of the game and you cannot avoid situations like that."

