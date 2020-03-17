Jorge Jesus Coronavirus: Flamengo Boss Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Flamengo confirmed head coach Jorge Jesus tested positive for Coronavirus following a recent test. The Jorge Jesus Coronavirus news broke on Monday night but the results were rather weak or 'inconclusive'. Following the Jorge Jesus Coronavirus news, the remainder of the Flamengo players and staff underwent testing.

Flamengo’s manager Jorge Jesus tested #coronavirus positive — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) March 16, 2020

Zico acabou de sair do Ninho do Urubu e afirmou que veio fazer o teste do Coronavírus. Ele teve contato com Mauricio Gomes de Mattos, VP de Consulados e embaixadas, que testou positivo em um primeiro exame. — Flávio Amendola (@flavioamendola) March 13, 2020

The Jorge Jesus Coronavirus news was confirmed through a video message sent out by the 65-year-old. In the video, the Flamengo manager confirms he tested positive for Coronavirus but is still fine. Following the announcement of Flamengo vice president Mauricio Gomes de Mattos confirming positive for Coronavirus, it then spread to head coach Jorge Jesus. Here is the Jorge Jesus Coronavirus confirmation:

Following the Jorge Jesus Flamengo appointment last year, the Portuguese manager guided the South American outfit to their sixth Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A title as well as the Copa Libertadores. After the Jorge Jesus Flamengo team defeated Portuguesa RJ 2-1 last weekend, Jesus appealed to the authorities to suspend all games in Brazil's Serie A due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the suspension of all the country's football competitions for an indefinite period of time on Sunday. The Jorge Jesus Flamengo career so far has lasted 43 games and he has led them to victory on 32 occasions.

