Liverpool Suspend Training For 2 Weeks, May Win Premier League Title In New Nike Kit

Premier League leaders Liverpool might well be crowned the league champions in a different kit than the one they donned throughout their exemplary season. All Premier League fixtures have been suspended until April and there have been reports that the league might be extended until June or July to ensure completion of the competition.

Liverpool suspend training after Premier League suspension

Liverpool’s current kit sponsors New Balance will see their contract with the club end in June. Nike is all set to take over as the new sponsor after the former company lost a legal battle against the club to retain its sponsorship. The Liverpool Nike kit contract comes into effect from June 1. Therefore, the club might well receive its first-ever Premier League title in the Liverpool Nike kit. Jurgen Klopp's men are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title since the inception of the competition. The Reds have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool suspend training: Liverpool Nike kit deal effective from June

Put your health first. Don’t take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.



Please look after yourselves and look out for each other.



You’ll Never Walk Alone,

Jürgen

The Liverpool Nike kit deal is estimated at £30 million per season. This figure may well go up by a further 20% in royalties. Other bonuses include £4 million for winning the Champions League, £2 million for being runners-up in the Champions League final. The contract also includes a £2 million bonus for winning the Premier League title.

Liverpool suspend training: Premier League suspension might extend the season until June

#LFC can confirm the first-team squad and staff will, voluntarily, temporarily suspend activity at Melwood training ground from today.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Liverpool decided to suspend the first-team training for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure. This decision was taken after Premier League suspension until April. The Reds will play their next game against Manchester City on April 5, provided the Coronavirus outbreak scales down in magnitude by then.

Liverpool suspend training: Will Liverpool win Premier League title despite Premier League suspension?

There have been certain questions on what happens to Liverpool's title hopes. Will Liverpool win Premier League title? A victory against Pep Guardiola’s side might well seal the title for Jurgen Klopp’s men. However, according to The Athletic, officials at Anfield are well aware of the bleak possibility of the fixture taking place on its pre-determined time due to the coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand, UEFA is likely to announce the postponement of Euro 2020 until 2021 fearing the pandemic. Meanwhile, there have been suggestions to extend the current league campaign until June or July, in order to avoid nullifying the current season.

