Ronaldinho 'sad' Behind Bars, Claims Visiting Former Paraguay Striker

Brazil legend Ronaldinho is ‘sad’ behind bars, claims former Paraguayan striker Melson Cuevas. Cuevas, who has played for the likes of River Plate visited the former Barcelona midfielder in prison. Ronaldinho is lodged in a Paraguayan prison since the past two weeks.

Ronaldinho 'sad', claims Melson Cuevas

Ronaldinho was arrested in Paraguay for attempting to enter the country using a fake passport. However, Brazilian citizens do not require a passport to visit the South American country. Melson Cuevas claimed that the Brazilian was lodged in a 'nice part' of the prison.

However, the former River Plate striker also asserted that Ronaldinho was "sad" with his prison term and he hoped to be freed soon. Paraguayan Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo has claimed that the former Brazil superstar is not lodged in a ‘penitentiary', but 'almost a hotel’, highlighting the facilities being provided to him.

Ronaldinho jail update: Player participates in a prison futsal tournament

Ronaldinho was earlier reported to have participated in a prison futsal tournament. According to a report from ABC News, prison inmates have been striving to get Ronaldinho to play for their respective teams. However, the inmates have agreed to a common idea that the former Barcelona man would not be allowed to score in the competition. This decision was taken to ensure fairness for the other participants.

Ronaldinho jail update: Is Messi helping Ronaldinho?

Several reports had surfaced that raised questions such as - is Messi helping Ronaldinho in escaping his jail term by offering a hefty amount? However, the Argentine international has denied any such help extended towards the Brazilian. Courtesy of the Ronaldinho fake passport case, therefore, the Barcelona legend will continue to spend time behind bars in Paraguay.

