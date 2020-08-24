Paul Pogba Stays; Mino Raiola Confirms French Star Will Sign Man United Contract Soon

In what will come as major news for Manchester United fans, Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has given an update on the midfielder’s future. Paul Pogba, who spent the majority of the season out injured, was earlier rumoured to be on his way out, with Juventus strongly linked with a move. However, putting an end to all speculation, the 2018 World Cup winner's agent has given a crucial update on Pogba’s contract situation in Manchester.

Pogba's agent confirms midfielder is set to stay at Man United

Quelling rumours of any Paul Pogba transfer, the player’s agent clarified that the midfielder won’t be sold by the club over the summer. Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, Mino Raiola said that Paul Pogba is a key player for Manchester United and is "100% included" in the club’s project. The super-agent also dismissed any rumours referring to Pogba’s transfer and conceded that Manchester United will not accept any bids for the 27-year-old.

Mino Raiola exclusive to @SkySport @DiMarzio: “Pogba is key player for Man Utd, they’ve an important project and he’s 100% included. Man Utd will not accept any bid on this summer to sell Pogba. We’re going to speak about a new contract soon, no stress...” 🔴 #MUFC #Pogba — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2020

Paul Pogba contract talks to begin soon: Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola also provided an update on Paul Pogba’s contract, admitting that talks between the club and the Frenchman on a new deal will begin soon. Pogba's current deal sees him tied to the club until the summer of 2021. The confirmation by Mino Raiola is further proof that the midfielder is set to extend his stay at the club after reports covering Manchester United transfer news had earlier reported that Pogba is keen to sign a five-year deal at Manchester United.

Pogba transfer deals off with midfielder set to stay at United

The latest statements made by Pogba’s agent mean that the midfielder is set to complete a sensational U-turn after he was linked with a move away for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign. Reports covering Man United transfer news had suggested that the French international was keen on a move to Real Madrid, but the Pogba transfer never materialised. However, since the restart, the midfielder has been in great touch for the Red Devils, and recently expressed his confidence in the club’s future.

Giving the clearest indication yet that he is happy in England, Pogba talked about his experience of returning to training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. While speaking to the club’s official website, Paul Pogba thanked his teammates and the club for the support they showed in him. Similar comments were also made by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this month, as he expressed his desire to keep Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/paulpogba