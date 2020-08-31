Lionel Messi's Father To Meet Bartomeu As Barcelona Legend Pushes For Man City Move

It has been a week of turmoil for Barcelona, who saw their captain and arguably the greatest player of time Lionel Messi hand in a transfer request. While that in itself is a massive scandal, the Blaugrana had to sack their own law firm for 'disloyalty and 'conflict of interest' and are possibility preparing an alternative of not taking their homegrown hero to court. While LaLiga statement of support came as a silver lining for the Camp Nou hierarchy, it is unlikely to stop Lionel Messi's pursuit of a move to the Premier League, where he remains keen to reunite with another Camp Nou icon in Pep Guardiola.

Lionel Messi to City? Barcelona legend's father set to meet club president Bartomeu

While Lionel Messi has announced his intention to leave, the Barcelona hierarchy has no intention of letting their captain leave and have asked his suitors to pay his €700m release clause in full. LaLiga has also backed the Barcelona board with an official statement suggesting that Messi will only be allowed to leave if any club pays up the amount in its entirety. While the Lionel Messi transfer saga rumbles on, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's father/agent Jorge Messi is set to travel to Barcelona to meet the board and club president Josep Bartomeu, according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

Barcelona president Bartomeu and Messi’s father to meet on Wednesday — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 30, 2020

While LaLiga's stance is a telling blow to a potential Lionel Messi to City transfer, the 33-year-old is unlikely to turn back on his decision and remains keen on closing his chapter with Barcelona and LaLiga. Bartomeu said he is ready to step aside as president provided Lionel Messi stays. According to CBS Sports reports, this is unlikely to change Messi's plans. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Lionel Messi wants to leave and to start a new chapter and Barcelona are unwilling to let him go for free. Romano added that the LaLiga statement was also part of the same strategy.

Lionel Messi to City? PL giants to offer bumper €750m blockbuster deal to Barcelona legend

According to Spanish publication Marca, if Manchester City sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer, the Premier League giants are willing to offer him a blockbuster €750 million over five years. The deal will run for five years, where the Barcelona captain will reportedly bag a €100 million a season before tax, with a further €250 million as a signing bonus. However, the Messi transfer is full of complexities especially with Barcelona and LaLiga both standing firm on their stance.

