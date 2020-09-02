Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge Arrives In Barcelona For talks As Son ‘agrees £623m City Move'

Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, has arrived in Barcelona to meet with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and discuss his son's future. It is claimed that Jorge Messi is keen on negotiating an amicable exit for his son, who has spent 20 years at the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly proposing a contract extension for Messi, which will see him stay put at the club until the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi transfer news: Lionel Messi's father/agent Jorge Messi arrives in Barcelona

On Tuesday night, Jorge Messi was pictured boarding a private plane in Argentina and the 62-year-old landed at El Prat Airport in Barcelona on Wednesday morning. Jorge Messi was swarmed by reporters outside the airport, who raised questions about his son's future. "I don't know anything yet, guys", he responded, before boarding a taxi beyond the scrum of reporters.

🔵🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA | ¡Jorge Messi ya está en Barcelona!



🛬 Su avión aterrizaba a las 7.40 y a las 8 salía del aeropuerto



🗣️ Está previsto que el padre y representante de Leo Messi se reúna hoy con @jmbartomeu para negociar su salida del @FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/dUh0YsCnVr — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) September 2, 2020

According to reports from Marca, Jorge Messi will meet with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu later in the day to discuss Lionel Messi's future at the club. The next 24-48 hours are expected to be crucial in deciding Messi's future at the Camp Nou. Reports also claim that Man City's director of football Txiki Begiristain is currently in Barcelona, sparking rumours that he could meet with Jorge Messi.

Jorge Messi reportedly wants a cooperative split between the two parties. However, Barcelona are still not willing to allow their club captain to leave without putting up a fight and are willing to offer their talisman a two-year contract extension. Only last week, Lionel Messi sent shockwaves around the football world after handing in his transfer request.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Messi to City a done deal?

Reports from The Daily Record have claimed that Messi has already agreed a five-year deal with the City Football Group (CFG) which will see him earn a whopping £623m (€700 million) over five years while playing for Man City and New York City FC. Messi reportedly believes that his contract with Barcelona has expired and he is now a free agent, eligible to join a new club. However, LaLiga confirmed that his £623m (€700 million) release clause is still active.

Messi failed to turn up for Barcelona's coronavirus testing over the weekend and was absent as the club began their first pre-season training session on Monday under new boss Ronald Koeman. So far, Messi has made his intentions clear that he wants to cut all ties with Barcelona after serving them for two decades. Messi has won a total of 34 major trophies at Barcelona and is the club's all-time top goalscorer with 634 goals in 731 outings.

Image Credits - AP