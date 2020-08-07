Jorginho To Juventus To Pave Way For Declan Rice To Join Chelsea? Latest Transfer Update

Chelsea's Jorginho is reportedly looking to reunite with Maurizio Sarri as Juventus are planning a bid for the Italian metronome. Chelsea signed Jorginho in 2018 from Napoli as Sarri walked the same path. However, Frank Lampard is looking to offload the 28-year-old to make space for Declan Rice in the team. West Ham have reportedly slapped a price tag of £65m on Declan Rice and Chelsea are looking to drum up that amount with Jorginho's exit. Declan Rice is a product of Chelsea's academy and Frank Lampard is keen on bringing the 21-year-old back to the Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news: Jorginho looking for Sarri reunion

According to The Telegraph, Maurizio Sarri is interested in signing Jorginho for Juventus to solve their midfield crisis. Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has also confirmed the possibility of a reunion between Jorginho and Sarri. Santos stated that Sarri and Jorginho have a very strong rapport after working together for 5 years. "I'd be a hypocrite to deny that, but I also want to remind you that Jorginho has three years left on his Chelsea contract," Santos said in an interview.

However, Santos also added that Sarri has not made personal contact with Jorginho to sign the Italian. "I know there's talk in the papers, but we have never had direct contact with Sarri or even director of sport Fabio Paratici. When the directors Paratici and Marina Granovskaia find an agreement, if they find an agreement, then and only then can I talk about the situation," added Joao Santos.

Declan Rice was named West Ham Player of the Season

Football transfer news: Rice to replace Jorginho?

Jorginho has been frequently used by Frank Lampard this season having made 44 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea. However, a large number of fans are seemingly unhappy with Jorginho's limited contribution to Chelsea's attack. Declan Rice has made a name for himself while playing for West Ham and is known to be close friends with Chelsea's Mason Mount. However, Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz still remains the top priority for Chelsea this season. Chelsea have already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner for a total of £75m.

