The coronavirus UK lockdown was enforced by the British government last month after the COVID-19 crisis went out of control. The Premier League was suspended in March after Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta both tested positive for COVID-19 in the same week. Various Premier League clubs have partnered with charitable organisations in order to help all those affected by the coronavirus UK lockdown. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has led the donation campaign in North London reaching out to needy members of the community with freshly grown produce and other supplies.

Jose Mourinho dreams of winning fourth Premier League title with Tottenham Hotspur

#thfc head coach José Mourinho says he is thinking about winning a fourth Premier League title. [Football Daily] pic.twitter.com/sM7NpP8oIi — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) April 30, 2020

Coronavirus UK lockdown

Jose Mourinho calls himself a 'fried egg specialist' as he discusses Spurs, UK lockdown

Jose Mourinho was appointed as manager of Tottenham after the departure of fan favourite Mauricio Pochettino last year. The Portuguese tactician took charge of his third Premier League club after Chelsea and Manchester United. Spurs saw a small upturn in results at the start of his managerial term but long-term injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min hurt the North London club strongly. Jose Mourinho and his side were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup earlier this year.

After the suspension of the Premier League last month, Jose Mourinho has been organising online training sessions for his players. He was also pictured training outdoors with Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele during the coronavirus UK lockdown which did not go well with local authorities. Earlier this week, certain Tottenham players returned to training. The club planned a training programme in such fashion that it required the players to come in at certain intervals in order to follow social distancing rules specified by the British government.

Jose Mourinho lockdown update

Jose Mourinho has been living with three of his coaching staff members at a rented house in North London amid the current lockdown situation. The two-time UCL winner revealed that he has developed into a 'fried egg' specialist after spending so much time away from his family. The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss further added that he is keen for football to resume again but understands the gravity of the current situation. Mourinho claimed that even if football returns behind closed doors this season, the players will not typically play without fans as the fans will tune in from all around the world to watch them in action amid the lockdown. Mourinho also said that his mind is set on winning a fourth Premier League title and this time with Tottenham Hotspur.

José Mourinho: "I miss football. But I prefer to say I miss our world, like I think we all do. Football is just part of my world. But we have to be patient, this is a fight that we all have to fight." | @SkySports pic.twitter.com/WkB8gbGT1r — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) April 30, 2020

