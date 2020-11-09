Jose Mourinho cleans Shoes, Shows Off Dance Moves After Spurs' Win In Latest Post: Watch

Following Tottenham's hard-fought 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday, Jose Mourinho was at it again on Instagram. Over the past few weeks, Mourinho's Instagram account has been receiving plenty of attention and the Portuguese manager seems to post the good, the bad and the ugly on his social media handle. On Sunday, the 'Special One' uploaded a video of himself cleaning his boots before performing a few dance moves to the music in the background, leaving fans in splits.

Tottenham vs West Brom: Harry Kane goal sends Spurs to second in the Premier League standings

Tottenham seemed to have hit quite a patch of good form in the Premier League over the recent weeks and have found themselves in second place on the table. Most recently, the north London giants recorded a 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday, thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Harry Kane. It was the 27-year-old's 150th goal in the English top division and Kane became the third-fastest player in history to reach the milestone.

Jose Mourinho dances and cleans his boots in latest Instagram upload

Mourinho was clearly pleased with his team's impressive performance against West Brom and went to Instagram to express his delight. At the start of the video, the 57-year-old is spotted cleaning the dirt off his boots with a navy blue towel before hysterically moving his arms up and down to the background tune while sitting on the chair. The Spurs boss captioned the post, "When you buy a new pair of shoes."

Mourinho's Instagram post left fans on social media in stitches as some claimed that it was the "best account on IG". One wrote, "Jose with those dance moves at the end, is there anything this man can't do?" with two laughing emojis. Another added, "Mourinho creating an Instagram account is the best thing to have happened in 2020." A Spurs fan then commented, "Goodness me!! we have such a trendy manager, he's the gift that keeps on giving."

Spurs have racked up 17 points from their eight games so far, heading into the international break. The north Londoners will face a tough list of fixtures in the form of Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal when they return.

Image Credits - Jose Mourinho Instagram