Jose Mourinho's Tactics, Training Methods Frustrates Tottenham Players

Just two months after Jose Mourinho was bought on board to replace Mauricio Pochettino, his players seem to disagree with his match tactics and style of training. According to reports, players are not liking his 'old-school' tactics and are of the opinion that his training methods are mundane and lack any imagination.

Mourinho's 'old-school' frustrates players

According to reports, players are of the opinion that their training sessions focus a lot on long balls and throw-ins in what is called a lower-league training session. Another problem that the players are facing is the way Mourinho is treating midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The 23-year-old French midfielder signed for Tottenham Hotspur F.C. in the year 2019 for a fee of £53.8million from Lyon but injuries have resulted in his game time being restricted to a couple of games. He has only played 20 games for the club in the 2019-20 season bagging 2 goals and providing three assists.

Jose Mourinho has publicly criticised Ndombele and has said that the midfielder had asked him not to play in a match against Brighton on Boxing Day. The France International last played for Spurs in their 1-0 defeat against Southampton and other club players are of the opinion that Ndombele's mindset has been disturbed by the manager's comments.

It is just a question of being mentally ready

Since Tottenham's defeat against Southampton, Ndombele was out due to a hip injury but he is now back in training and Mourinho has said that he could feature in the match against Norwich City. The Portuguese said that the midfielder is ready to play but is not ready to play the entire game. The manager further said that Ndombele will be involved, adding that it is just a matter of mentally being ready for the match.

Tottenham will play against Norwich City having registered only 1 win in their last five Premier League matches. Although, Mourinho is of the opinion that there is still a lot to achieve in this year's Premier League campaign. He said that apart from Liverpool well on course to win a league title and Manchester City and Leicester City cementing their spots in the 2nd and 3rd position, there is a lot to play for in the current season.

Tottenham next plays against the bottom of the table Norwich City in a Premier League match on January 22. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham is currently placed 8th with 8 wins, 7 draws and 8 losses in 23 matches they have played so far.

(with inputs from agencies)