Neymar Has A New Look As The Brazilian SHAVES His Head Like Jose Mourinho

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr is known for his off-field antics along with his exploits on the field. The Brazilian has now surprised his fans with his new look. Neymar has shared an image on Instagram in which he appears to be bald, much to the excitement of his fans.

Neymar haircut: Twitterati compare PSG star's bald look to Jose Mourinho

While some fans liked Neymar’s new look, some went on to compare him with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho who also shaved his head recently. Here’s a look at some epic reactions from Twitterati.

@Gerardo_Sensei the man of many hairstyles lol. — Nadya (@NadiaR3) February 10, 2020

If only he stays fit as much as he changes hair styles, he would hv been a Ballon d'or winner by now — Mizta_Tcharls (@Itz_Tcharls) February 10, 2020

The Jose Mourning baldy effect — W.Kaunda (@Wana409) February 10, 2020

Going Jose — Angie ⚽🏆🍻 (@AngieBuckland) February 10, 2020

oh man he is going to Man City — Balotelli.... AguerOOOOOOOOO (@kylewalkeratGK) February 10, 2020

Neymar haircut: The star goes bald after his birthday celebration

Neymar celebrated his 28th birthday last week. The Brazilian hosted an all-white party for his teammates and friends. The party saw many football stars in attendance including the likes of Lyon striker Memphis Depay. However, Neymar’s friend and PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe did not attend the glittery event.

PSG star Neymar is rumoured to be dating Natalia Barulich

Neymar Jr is believed to be dating model Natalia Barulich. Barulich was earlier believed to have been dating Colombian singer Maluma. However, she broke up with him for the Brazilian football star. Reports in France suggest that romance is brewing between the duo since Neymar’s birthday party.

PSG will next play against Dijon FCO

Neymar has been in phenomenal form this season. He has scored a total of 15 goals along with 10 assists in 18 games. However, he is on the sidelines due to a rib injury. The Parisians are leading in Ligue 1 with a 12-point advantage over second-placed Marseille. Thomas Tuchel’s side will next play against Dijon FCO in the quarter-final of the French Cup on Wednesday.

