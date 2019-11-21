José Mourinho Told Tottenham Have No Money To Spend In Transfer Window

Newly appointed Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been told by the club management that there is no money to sign new players in the January transfer window and that he will have to work with the current squad in the meantime. However, Mourinho told chairman, Daniel Levy, that Harry Kane was crucial to the team and must not be sold in the coming transfer window.

João Sacramento as assistant coach

According to reports, Mourinho arrived early at the training ground to hold a series of meetings before conducting the afternoon training session. The English club has also announced the appointment of João Sacramento as the assistant coach, Nuno Santos as the goalkeeper coach, Carlos Lalin as the fitness coach alongside Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra as technical analysts.

With Spurs spending big on their new stadium and the Champions League just as important, Mourinho has been tasked to bring the club back into the top four. Mourinho stated that he was looking forward to work with the senior team and the academy players at a club filled with rich heritage. He further added that he wanted to help the young players develop so that they get the chance to break into the first team.

Aim to win every game

Mourinho stated that he was aware of the current standing of the club and added that they did not belong there. The Portuguese said that their aim is to win every game and play with the same intensity. He also said that the situation will be much more clear about where they stand after the current season ends but claimed that they would be in a much better position than before.

Mourinho said that he was really happy because he had a passion for both his job and his current club. He added that it was always difficult to play against Tottenham at White Hart Lane but it was a place where we went with a lot of passion and respect. The manager added that he was looking forward to getting back the club to where it belonged.

It will be an uphill task for Jose Mourinho to help Tottenham get back into the top four as they are currently 14th in the league table with a huge margin of 11 points behind fourth placed Manchester City after 12 matches. Mourinho's first match in charge will be against West Ham on November 23 in a league match to be played at London Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies)