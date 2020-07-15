AFTV Remove Pundit Claude After Racist Remark Made Against Spurs Star Son Heung-min

AFTV regular Claude Callegari has reportedly been axed from his role as a pundit following a racist remark made on Tottenham star forward Son Heung-min. Callegari was with the rest of the AFTV crew as they screened the Tottenham vs Arsenal game together on Sunday night. However, Callegari was heard saying ‘DVD’s going off’ after the South Korean star was subbed off the pitch. Reports have claimed that Callegari has been removed 'indefinitely' from the show following a racial remark on Son Heung-min.

ALSO READ: MLS Is Back Tournament Results, Highlights, Latest Standings As Inter Miami, NYC FC Falter

AFTV live screening: AFTV remove Claude for racist remark

Son Heung-min played a vital role in helping Tottenham to a 2-1 win over their North London rivals Arsenal on Sunday. The South Korean forward scored the equalizer before setting up Toby Alderweireld for the winner. However, while Son was being subbed off, Claude referred to the 28-year-old as a "DVD". The Arsenal fan channel have now decided to remove Callegari as a pundit for an indefinite period of time for bringing shame to the Asian community.

ALSO READ: Jude Bellingham Snubs Man United's Red Carpet, Agrees £22.5m Move To Borussia Dortmund

The term ‘DVD’ is a London-based derogatory slur that is aimed towards the Asian community. It refers to the community as people that sell pirated DVDs on the streets of London and the term has been heard in football on previous occasions. Son was the subject of racial abuse by a West Ham supporter last year, who used the same 'DVD' remark. The West Ham fan was then fined £184.

AFTV issue apology for Callegari's racist remark

The popular YouTube channel has issued an apology on social media after Claude Callegari referred to Son as ‘DVD'. AFTV presenter Robbie Lyle took to Twitter to pen down an apology for those who tuned in to the show and were forced to hear Claude's racist slur. Robbie and Claude also discussed the issue in an episode and Claude claimed that he was, in fact, referring to another DVD that was coming out soon and not aiming a racist remark at Son Heung-min.

ALSO READ: AFC Endorses AIFF As A Full member of The AFC Elite Youth Scheme

Tottenham vs Arsenal screening: AFTV pundit Claude makes a racial remark on Son Heung-min

When Son was substituted on Sunday, Claude from AFTV says ‘DVD is going off’. Another example of casaul racism and xenophobia that AFTV are happy to broadcast.

Happened plenty of times before.

Bringing shame onto Arsenal once again #AFTVOUT pic.twitter.com/iXLh6f1eex — Fun With Flares (@Funwithflares) July 14, 2020

Tottenham moved into eighth place on the Premier League table following the win against Arsenal, who dropped to ninth. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal host Premier League Liverpool on Wednesday night at the Emirates Stadium.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola Calls Out Sir Alex Ferguson, Wenger After Questions On Man City's Spending

Image Credits - AFTV Media Instagram