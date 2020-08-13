Son Heung-min Wins Premier League Goal Of The Season Award For Stunning Solo Goal; WATCH

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has won the Premier League Goal of the Season award for the 2019-20 campaign for his spectacular solo effort against Burnley on December 7, 2019. The incredible Son goal vs Burnley came when Spurs were already 2-0 up against the Clarets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Son's goal vs Burnley beat competition from the likes of Man City's Kevin De Bruyne and Man United's Bruno Fernandes to claim the win.

🌟 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐧 🌟



Your @budfootball 2019/20 Goal of the Season winner for this solo stunner 👏#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/tdRb8hVVI6 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 13, 2020

Son Heung-min goal vs Burnley wins Premier League Goal of the Season award

Earlier today, the Twitter account for the Premier League declared the Son Heung-min goal vs Burnley as the Premier League Goal of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign. Spurs already had a two-goal cushion against Burnley when Son picked up the ball near his own penalty box. The South Korean star then drove forward, skipping past a total of six Burnely players before opening up his body to slot the ball into the net with a cool finish.

Son Heung-min ran 71.4 metres in 11 seconds before wheeling away in celebration. Spurs enjoyed an emphatic 5-0 win over Sean Dyche's Burnley. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was extremely impressed with the Son goal vs Burnley and compared it to Ronaldo's moment of magic for Barcelona against Compostela at the Camp Nou. Mourinho was working under Sir Bobby Robson at the time. Here's a look at the Son Heung-goal vs Burnely from all angles:

Premier League Goal of the Season nominations

Son Heung-min's goal vs Burnley beat competition from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes. Man City star Kevin De Bruyne was nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Season award twice. The first of his nominations was a superb chest and half-volley which thundered in off the underside of the bar against Newcastle and his second was another superlative strike on the final day of the season vs Norwich.

Man United's Bruno Fernandes was also in the running for the award when the season resumed with his fine volley during Man United's 3-0 win over Brighton. The other contenders were Newcastle's Matty Longstaff for his winner against Man United and an acrobatic overhead kick from Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Leicester's Harvey Barnes, Southampton's Moussa Djenepo and Burnley's Matej Vydra also made the list.

Image Credits - AP