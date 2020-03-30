Jose Mourinho Names Dream XI Of Players He Has Coached Ft. Ronaldo, Drogba And Hazard

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in world football. The Portuguese manager has won league titles in four countries and has worked with some of the best football players across Europe. The 57-year-old recently took the opportunity to address the best players he had the opportunity of working with by naming a dream XI of the players he managed in his long career.

José Mourinho gives his best XI of players he's coached: pic.twitter.com/rqsIIkONfa — S Gillen 🇵🇹 Portuguese Abroad (@SeanGillen9) March 29, 2020

Jose Mourinho Dream XI ft. Petr Cech, John Terry, Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech starts in goal for Jose Mourinho. Cech was instrumental in establishing Chelsea's dominance in the Premier League after winning back-to-back league titles in 2005 and 2006. Furthermore, former Chelsea stars John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho and William Gallas start in defence alongside Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti, who slots in a right-back.

The Chelsea domination in the side continues after Frank Lampard, Claude Makelele and Eden Hazard all feature in the side. Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba complete the Jose Mourinho Dream XI.

Jose Mourinho Dream XI

Petr Cech (GK); William Gallas, John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, Javier Zanetti; Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard, Mesut Ozil; Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo

Jose Mourinho Dream XI: Notable omissions

Jose Mourinho's fondness for Chelsea was quite evident as eight players featured in his dream XI. It is quite unsurprising as Mourinho announced himself as one of the best tacticians in world football during his first spell with Chelsea. While Mourinho did name an extremely strong line-up, it is important to point out that many great players have also been snubbed. Zlatan Ibrahimovich, Iker Casillas, Kaka, Wesley Sneijder are some of the notable omissions. No Manchester United player featured in Jose Mourinho's dream XI.

The 57-year-old managed Benfica, Uniao de Leiria, FC Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United before taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur. Jose Mourinho has eight league titles in four countries and two Champions League titles among a host of other domestic and European trophies under his belt.

His time in North London has so far yielded mixed results as Spurs were eighth in the Premier League at the time of suspension due to coronavirus outbreak. The 'Special One' has been quite unfortunate with several injuries hampering his spell with Spurs. With most of the players likely to return when the league returns from its lockdown, it'll be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho could lead a strong finish to Spurs' current league campaign.

