Jose Mourinho Stuns London Natives By Donning Mask To Volunteer For Local Community

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is doing everything he can to help the community fight the pandemic coronavirus. Jose Mourinho made good use of the Premier League shutdown by volunteering with a local community in London that caters towards coronavirus relief.

Coronavirus UK: Jose Mourinho mask photo during volunteering

My place of birth, Enfield had an extra helper for @age_uk today. Delivering essential goods to the elderly. Nice one, Jose. #THFC pic.twitter.com/fYSxTIOOoK — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) March 23, 2020

Fellow volunteers took to social media to share pictures with Jose Mourinho, who appeared in a mask and gloves during the volunteering duty. The Portuguese manager was reportedly working with Age UK, Enfield and Love Your Doorstep, Enfield to deliver goods to the elderly around Enfield, London. Both the communities are working towards providing essential goods to elderly members of society who have been advised to stay in quarantine for the next couple of weeks.

One enthusiastic fan even tried to have a word with Mourinho on camera to which the former Manchester United boss replied, "I'm giving a little help to Age UK, Enfield and Love Your Doorstep, Enfield. And of course, you can donate food online or volunteer. It's so easy to contact."

Coronavirus UK: Jose Mourinho volunteers for local communities in London

Thanks so much to @josemourinhotv for coming to help us today in #Enfield @ageuklondon to support our our appeal and work for the community ❤️❤️ #THFC please donate 🙏🏼 https://t.co/S1QrRpyCV3 pic.twitter.com/5nLtrK5Wzi — Love Your DoorStep (@LoveUrdoorstep) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus UK: FA to conclude the current season

The coronavirus outbreak across Europe and in the rest of the world has put the fate of the current football season into major doubt. The coronavirus pandemic has seen the Premier League and EFL suspended until at least April 30, which could be postponed further. Along with the Premier League, the rest of the leagues in Europe have also been suspended until further notice, with Australia's A-League also being suspended, earlier this week.

The FA announced that it has extended the 2019-20 season indefinitely and the current season will be concluded.

Our board has agreed to extend the 2019-20 professional football season indefinitely, with leagues and competitions now suspended until at least 30 April.https://t.co/tVh1EadOta — The FA (@FA) March 19, 2020

