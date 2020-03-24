The Debate
Jose Mourinho Stuns London Natives By Donning Mask To Volunteer For Local Community

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is busy volunteering for local communities in Enfield, London who work to help coronavirus affected elderly citizens.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is doing everything he can to help the community fight the pandemic coronavirus.  Jose Mourinho made good use of the Premier League shutdown by volunteering with a local community in London that caters towards coronavirus relief.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Trolled By Journalist After Champions League Exit; Watch Video

Coronavirus UK: Jose Mourinho mask photo during volunteering

Fellow volunteers took to social media to share pictures with Jose Mourinho, who appeared in a mask and gloves during the volunteering duty. The Portuguese manager was reportedly working with Age UK, Enfield and Love Your Doorstep, Enfield to deliver goods to the elderly around Enfield, London. Both the communities are working towards providing essential goods to elderly members of society who have been advised to stay in quarantine for the next couple of weeks.

One enthusiastic fan even tried to have a word with Mourinho on camera to which the former Manchester United boss replied, "I'm giving a little help to Age UK, Enfield and Love Your Doorstep, Enfield. And of course, you can donate food online or volunteer. It's so easy to contact."

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Delivered Scathing Criticism Of Ronaldinho In 2006 Barcelona Scout Report

Coronavirus UK: Jose Mourinho volunteers for local communities in London

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Adamant Tottenham Will ‘fight For The Dream’ Of Winning FA Cup

Coronavirus UK: FA to conclude the current season

The coronavirus outbreak across Europe and in the rest of the world has put the fate of the current football season into major doubt. The coronavirus pandemic has seen the Premier League and EFL suspended until at least April 30, which could be postponed further. Along with the Premier League, the rest of the leagues in Europe have also been suspended until further notice, with Australia's A-League also being suspended, earlier this week. 

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Makes UNUSUAL Analogy About Son Heung-min's Arm Injury; Watch Video

The FA announced that it has extended the 2019-20 season indefinitely and the current season will be concluded.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Was Set To Rejoin Real Madrid Before Spurs Offer: Spanish Football Expert

First Published:
COMMENT
