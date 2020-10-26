Luka Modric Rules Out Emotional Tottenham Reunion With Gareth Bale, Claims he’s "too Old" 

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has ruled out a potential return to Tottenham Hotspur despite having only eight months left on his current deal in Spain. The Croatian midfielder claimed he's now "too old" to follow Gareth Bale's footsteps and return to England. The Spurs faithful saw their hero Gareth Bale return to north London earlier in the summer but the emotional fairytale won't include Modric as the 35-year-old, who recently scored in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Barcelona on Saturday, addressed his future.

Luka Modric transfer news: Croatian midfielder won't follow Bale to Spurs

While speaking to FourFourTwo on Sunday, Luka Modric discussed his future at Real Madrid but ruled out an emotional return to Tottenham. "I feel like I'm too old to return to Tottenham now. I still have one year left on my current deal with Real Madrid but after that, let's see." Modric's current deal with the defending LaLiga champions runs out in the summer of 2021 and it remains to be seen whether he will sign an extension with the Spanish champions.

Modric went on to outline his ambitions at Real Madrid this year and admitted he wants to continue playing his football for a few more seasons. "I feel like I am in good shape to continue playing for a few more years but I will stay focused on this season and then speak to the management," he added.

Luka Modrić on a potential #thfc return: "I am too old to go back to Tottenham. I still have a year left in Madrid and then we'll see what happens. I feel good and I want to continue playing football for a few more years." [Daily Mail] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) October 26, 2020

Modric joined Tottenham from Dinamo Zagreb back in 2008 and went on to make 159 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals before being tempted by a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2012. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has won two LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues with Real Madrid so far. However, Modric feels he won't be up to the task in the Premier League and ruled out a potential return to Spurs.

Bale and Modric were close during their time at Tottenham and Real Madrid as well. However, the Welshman opted for a return to north London in the summer after falling down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane. Bale returned to Spurs on a season-long loan and made his first appearance for the club in over seven years last weekend during a dramatic 3-3 draw against West Ham United.

