Odisha Vs Hyderabad: Josep Gombau Points Out This Irony Of Hosting Hyderabad FC In Pune

Odisha FC will next face Hyderabad FC in Matchday 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 on December 12, 2019. Odisha are currently on the 7th spot of the points table with 6 points and 1 win in the tournament so far (Draws 3, Losses 3). As for Hyderabad FC, they are at the bottom of the points table with 4 points and one win (D1 L5). Odisha have been playing their home games in Pune and their clash against Hyderabad FC will be their last match at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium. Odisha have faced a rough time playing away from their home ground.

Also Read | Pepe's Arrogance Gets The Better Of Him; Refuses To Shake Hands With Ball Boy

Odisha vs Hyderabad: Josep Gombau's view about the match

Odisha FC's head coach Josep Gombau talked about the issue in the pre-match press conference he attended before the Hyderabad clash. The manager stated that it has been difficult for Odisha FC not playing at their home ground but he is thankful to the people of Pune for their support. Majority of the Hyderabad FC's players have played for FC Pune City in ISL 2018-19 before the team got dissolved. Josep Gombau brought up the point and said that it is more of an away game for Odisha FC as they are playing against a side that had the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium as their home ground last season.

Also Read | MS Dhoni To Produce Show Based On Real-life Stories Of Indian Army Heroes

The Spaniard stated that Hyderabad's FC players are more used to playing in Pune than Odisha. However, he further said the stadium won't be an aspect that will decide the game as they will be playing in a very good field. According to Josep Gombau, it is an all-or-nothing match for Odisha FC. He explained that if they win, they will have nine points to their name which will increase their chances to enter the playoffs. Josep thinks that the clash against Hyderabad is a very important one.

Also Read | ISL: Points Table At Halfway Mark After Gameweek 7, ATK And Bengaluru FC Rule The Roost

Our Head Coach addressed the media at the Pre-Match Conference:



“The experience (of playing) has been good. We are very well prepared. We will go for the three points. We have our plan. So, we will try to give our best and get all three points.”



🗣️💯#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame pic.twitter.com/SnoV3vKgRE — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 11, 2019

Also Read | Diego Maradona Loses His Cool And Goes Berserk During Gimnasia's 2-1 Win