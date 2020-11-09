PSG Boss Causes Confusion By stating midfielder Ander Herrera ‘died In The Dressing Room’

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Thomas Tuchel hailed the efforts of Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera following the 3-0 victory over Rennes on Saturday at the Parc des Princes. Moise Kean opened the scoring while Angel Di Maria grabbed a brace to win the MOTM award, but Tuchel singled out Herrera's heroic display as the Ligue 1 champions had a list of key players injured for the clash. In his post-match interview, Tuchel claimed that Herrera "died in the dressing room", which sparked plenty of confusion on social media.

ALSO READ: Phil Neville Heaps Praise On ‘special’ Bruno Fernandes, Draws Similarities with Rooney

What happened to Ander Herrera? PSG boss says Spaniard 'died' in the dressing room

While speaking to reporters after PSG's eighth consecutive victory in Ligue 1, Thomas Tuchel was all praise for the ever-present Ander Herrera. The German coach said, "Ander was dead before the match and he died in the dressing room tonight. What he did for us was exceptional," leaving several fans on social media perplexed. Although Tuchel praised Herrera for his dying efforts amid the injury crisis at the club, fans were quick to react to the PSG manager's bizarre remarks.

Paris St-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel says former Manchester United and Spain midfielder Ander Herrera "died in the dressing room" for the team as he praised the 31-year-old's performance in the win over Rennes. (Mirror)#SportsThisMorning — Cosmos ChukwuEmeka (@Mrcosmos13) November 9, 2020

ALSO READ: Ex-Premier League Defender Steven Taylor Named Odisha FC Captain For 2020-21 ISL Season

One wrote, "Did I just hear Tuchel confirm that Ander Herrera is dead?" while another added, "OMG is Ander Herrera dead? Please tell me it isn't so". However, Tuchel's comments simply meant that Herrera put in his all for the team after he stated that the player died in the dressing room. There were also no reports which confirmed that Herrera suffered an injury following the game against Rennes on Saturday.

Herrera has been involved in all of PSG's 13 games this season and has been imperative in guiding the French giants to the summit of the Ligue 1 table. Herrera managed to grab his first assist of the season by setting up Di Maria's first goal against Rennes. The 31-year-old Spaniard scored his first goal of the campaign in last week's 3-0 win over Nantes as well.

ALSO READ: Neymar To Barcelona Is OFF As PSG Star Informs Agent Of His Desire To Stay In Paris

PSG injury woes worsen as Gueye, Kehrer and Kean limp off during victory over Rennes

Idrissa Gueye (hamstring) and Thilo Kehrer (groin) were subbed off in the first half of the game against Rennes. Moise Kean was also limped off early in the second period to add to the injury woes at PSG.

Star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were already unavailable for the game against Rennes. Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat, Presnel Kimpembe, Keylor Navas and Pablo Sarabia are also on the treatment table. PSG now have two weeks off due to the international break before returning with a trip to Monaco, followed by a vital home Champions League game against Leipzig.

ALSO READ: Ansu Fati Injury Update: Barcelona Youngster To Undergo Meniscus Surgery On Monday

Image Credits - PSG Instagram