Jude Bellingham Wins Hearts For Charity Work Despite £145-a-week Wages

Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham is winning hearts with his charity work despite being on a £145-a-week wage. The 16- year old is yet to sign a professional contract is linked with a move away to Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham is using his fame to make a difference and is helping a charity in Mombasa to build a school for the poor while providing kits to their football team.

Who is Jude Bellingham? Manchester United target's charity work despite being on £145-a-week wage

Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham is winning plaudits on and off the pitch. The Manchester United target is working alongside The Mustard Seed Project, a small charity that provides education for the children of poor families in the Mombasa slum of Kenya. The project has built a school for 275 children by raising money in the last 11 years, while beginning on their latest project to erect an upper storey and expand the number of classrooms. The Mustard Seed Project also supports the Mgongeni community football team by handling their league fees and bus fares to get to matches. Jude Bellingham's involvement means that the Mgongeni squad is now kitted in the royal Birmingham blue.

Manchester United transfer news: Who is Jude Bellingham? Birmingham City star's contribution to the Mustard Seed Project

Speaking to SunSport, Rita Fowler, a founding member of The Mustard Seed Project, praised Jude Bellingham for his involvement and making a difference to Mombasa. She said that Adidas pays the Manchester United target money to purchase gear, which Bellingham donates to the project. Bellingham has also helped the foundation raise £1,500 although he is still short of his £15,000 target. Fowler added that Jude Bellingham also arranged for taking kits to Kenya and has a Virgin Money giving page in which fans contribute and help the foundation raise money to build a classroom. She added that the 16-year-old showed no hesitation when he was approached with the idea and is very keen on taking the project forward.

Manchester United transfer news: Charity a driving factor for Jude Bellingham

Speaking to League Football Education, Jude Bellingham said that he was proud to see the Mgongeni team line up in the kits he provided. He added that he is happy to contribute and hopes his rise in football coincides with the rise in the charity. Bellingham added that the charity encourages him to do well, and he hopes his hard work will cross over in charity as well. While he is yet to visit Mombasa, Bellingham added that he is eager to get out there to see what he can do directly to support the cause. Jude Bellingham further added that he wants to be remembered not just for football but for his actions off the pitch.

Who is Jude Bellingham? Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund chase £50 million-rated teenager

Jude Bellingham has been a regular feature in Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United transfer news. The 16-year old is linked with a £50 million move away from Birmingham City, which could see his wages rise from £145 a week to a £100k a week. Bellingham broke Trevor Francis's 49-year record to become Birmingham City's youngest ever player while taking the youngest goalscorer title in a win over Stoke City in August. Scouts from all over the globe have turned up to see Bellingham in action. However, it is believed that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are favourites for his signature.