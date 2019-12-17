Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Keen To Watch Carabao Cup Game With Senior Team In Qatar

Liverpool will be playing two games within the next 24 hours, thanks to their participation in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup and the Carabao Cup. While Jurgen Klopp opted to take his first team to Qatar, Liverpool's U-23 coach Neil Critchley will take charge of the side that will play in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. The development has happened despite Klopp protesting about poor scheduling of matches earlier.

Jürgen Klopp has revealed how he plans to watch #LFC's @Carabao_Cup tie with @AVFCOfficial from Qatar as he urged the Neil Critchley-led side to make the most of the unique opportunity... https://t.co/c15kXII5lt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2019

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp plans to watch Carabao Cup match

Klopp has now outlined his plan about he and his team watching the second-string Liverpool side take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night (Wednesday 1:15 AM IST). According to Klopp, they will watch the Club World Cup semi-final between Flamengo and Al Hilal and then straight away head to the team hotel in Doha to watch the Carabao Cup encounter on television. Speaking to the official Liverpool FC website, Jurgen Klopp seemed very excited for his young Liverpool players, who would have to step up in the Carabao Cup in the absence of the senior team's players. Klopp insisted that he has full faith in Critchley and his side has the same chance in the game as Aston Villa does.

Neli Critchley has a difficult task in his hands to manage the young side without two of their established stars — Curtis Jones and Neco Williams. The duo has travelled with the senior team to Qatar as solid backup options. Critchley is expected to hand Pedro Chirivella the captaincy for the game. Dejan Lovren is out of both the squads due to injury while Rhian Brewster has also been omitted due to similar concerns. Sepp van der Berg, Ki-Jana Hoever and Harvey Elliott will be at Critchley's disposal for the game. The plan is for the trio to fly out after the game against Aston Villa and join the first team in Qatar before the final of the Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp and co. train in Qatar

The Reds are put through their paces in Qatar 👊#ClubWC https://t.co/CbhderxvHW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2019

Liverpool with face Mexican club Monterrey on Wednesday, December 18, 11:00 PM IST in the semi-final of the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

