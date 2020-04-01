Jurgen Klopp Connects With Liverpool Squad In Early Morning Yoga Session Amid UK Lockdown

Members of the Liverpool first-team squad connected on a video conference call to keep team morale high in a Jurgen Klopp yoga session. The Jurgen Klopp yoga session might have been optional considering some players weren't present during the early hours of Tuesday morning as the coronavirus has suspended the Premier League at least until April 30. However, Klopp ensured that the players and coaching staff remain a tight-knit group despite the self-isolation enforced by the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK.

ALSO READ: Virgil Van Dijk Names Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp As Fantasy Royal Rumble Winner

Jurgen Klopp yoga session brings the team together

The Liverpool boss led the Jurgen Klopp yoga session along with assistant manager Pep Lijnders and goalkeeper coach John Achterberg. Adding zeal to the session, the 52-year-old was spotted with his black cap and glasses giving fans the feeling he was orchestrating his players on the touchline. The video also showed glimpses of Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and James Milner ahead of the Jurgen Klopp yoga session. Here is the video of the players before the start of the Jurgen Klopp yoga session:

Checking in before the squad yoga session 👋😁🧘‍♂️



At the moment, life is different in many ways. Keep in touch and stay active together with friends and family 💪 pic.twitter.com/RpBQrFbRSf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2020

Jurgen Klopp yoga session: Gini Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson missing

With the Premier League suspended, footballers have been advised to train in the comfort of their own homes. Most of the Liverpool stars have been training in isolation but Jurgen Klopp decided to resume training with his squad, albeit virtually. Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum struggled to join the group while Van Dijk was heard asking the question, 'Where's Robbo?'.

ALSO READ: Pepe Reina Coronavirus Update: Aston Villa Goalkeeper Opens Up On Nightmare Ordeal

Trent Alexander-Arnold not an early bird

The video cut through between players in their respective homes as the club provided players equipment to train in their respective homes. The advancement in technology has allowed closer connectivity between the players and manager as video conference service Zoom was utilized to conduct the yoga session. Although most of the Liverpool players were in good spirits, Trent Alexander-Arnold moaned that the session was too early. To Jurgen Klopp's delight, the 21-year-old was on time for the video conference.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba's Shirts Among 900 Jerseys Stolen From Paraguayan Football Star

Premier League suspended: Coronavirus in UK

The Premier League has been suspended at least until April 30 but the resumption of the English top-flight seems unlikely soon after. The coronavirus in UK situation has gone from bad to worse over the past two weeks. With 25,150 cases of the coronavirus and1789 deaths, the government has taken strong measures to ensure the plague is prevented from spreading.

ALSO READ: Virgil Van Dijk Makes BOLD Claims About Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi On Social Media