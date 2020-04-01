Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba's Shirts Among 900 Jerseys Stolen From Paraguayan Football Star

A shirt collection of Paraguayan football star Edgar Benitez has been stolen. Benitez confirmed that close to 1000 jerseys went missing, which included shirts worn by the likes of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and former Brazil star Ronaldinho.

Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi jersey stolen: Benitez confirms theft

Edgar Benitez, 32, took to Instagram to plead to his supporters to report details surrounding his stolen jerseys. Benitez wrote, 'The shirts of my entire soccer life (approximately 1,000), those that I had used with the Paraguayan team, with the clubs that I was playing and those that I exchanged with other soccer players for more than 15 years were stolen from my house, and are being offered to selling on social networks.'

'I appeal to the goodwill of all to let us know of shirts that are being offered and to call their attention for being shirts that can hardly be for sale. All these shirts represent a lot to me because behind each one of them there is an anecdote, a memory that is part of my life and I am infinitely grateful to them for helping me to recover them.' the Paraguayan added.

Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi jersey stolen: Benitez confirms details on Instagram

Edgar Benitez further revealed that along with his valuable shirt collection, his archery gloves, ankle boots and other sportswear are also missing.

Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba jersey stolen: Police recover 65 stolen items

Benitez, who represented Paraguay 56 times, reportedly discovered his priceless Lionel Messi jersey and others missing after his family home in Paraguay was burgled. The house was being renovated and Benitez and his family were reportedly staying at another house at the time of the theft.

Benitez further confirmed that the police officials have arrested two men for their involvement in the theft. The officials have also recovered 65 of the stolen items. One of the men arrested is reported to be part of the construction team.

