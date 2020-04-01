The Debate
Virgil Van Dijk Names Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp As Fantasy Royal Rumble Winner

Football News

On Tuesday, Virgil van Dijk hosted a Q&A session where fans posted several queries on Twitter. Van Dijk had a hilarious response to one fan's query.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk made good use of the coronavirus lockdown by interacting with his supporters on social media. On Tuesday, the Dutch international was part of a Twitter Q&A session where fans posted several queries using the hashtag #AskVirgil. While most of the fans had questions about his playing career, some fans had some hilarious queries, putting Virgil van Dijk in make-believe scenarios.

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk Has No Intention Of Leaving Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool As Juventus Plots Summer Bid

Virgil van Dijk Twitter QnA session

A Twitter user named Ben Webb posted a question for Virgil van Dijk asking him, who would win a Royal Rumble match with the entire Liverpool roster including the manager Jurgen Klopp in the match. A Royal Rumble match is the format of a fight in WWE. It is essentially a Battle Royal match where a wrestler will try to be the last man standing by ousting his opponents from the ring. 

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk A Better Defender Than Nemanja Vidic Claims French World Cup Winner

Virgil van Dijk names Jurgen Klopp the winner of fantasy Royal Rumble match

The Liverpool side already has some towering figures in their squad including Virgil van Dijk himself. However, according to the 28-year-old, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be the one who would come out on top in the fantasy wrestling match. 

Virgil van Dijk's answer prompted a slew comments from his fans with several memes of Jurgen Klopp walking out in a WWE arena popping up. Here are some of the amusing reactions:

Klopp winning Royal Rumble match? Hilarious reactions

Also Read | Liverpool's 'Step Up Revolution' Features Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, And Adrian

 

Virgil van Dijk Twitter Q&A session: Other responses from the defender

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk named Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi as his toughest opponent and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero as the toughest player to mark. Virgil van Dijk even named fellow Liverpool defender Joe Gomez as the defender he likes teaming up with the most. Apart from those, Van Dijk answered a host of queries during the Q&A session.

Also Read | Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Set To Ensure Virgil Van Dijk Stays At Anfield With A New Contract Offer

First Published:
COMMENT
