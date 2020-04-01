Virgil Van Dijk Names Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp As Fantasy Royal Rumble Winner

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk made good use of the coronavirus lockdown by interacting with his supporters on social media. On Tuesday, the Dutch international was part of a Twitter Q&A session where fans posted several queries using the hashtag #AskVirgil. While most of the fans had questions about his playing career, some fans had some hilarious queries, putting Virgil van Dijk in make-believe scenarios.

Virgil van Dijk Twitter QnA session

A Twitter user named Ben Webb posted a question for Virgil van Dijk asking him, who would win a Royal Rumble match with the entire Liverpool roster including the manager Jurgen Klopp in the match. A Royal Rumble match is the format of a fight in WWE. It is essentially a Battle Royal match where a wrestler will try to be the last man standing by ousting his opponents from the ring.

Who wins a royal rumble with the entire #LFC squad? Including Jürgen. 😂 #AskVirgil — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 31, 2020

Virgil van Dijk names Jurgen Klopp the winner of fantasy Royal Rumble match

The Liverpool side already has some towering figures in their squad including Virgil van Dijk himself. However, according to the 28-year-old, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be the one who would come out on top in the fantasy wrestling match.

The Boss — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Virgil van Dijk's answer prompted a slew comments from his fans with several memes of Jurgen Klopp walking out in a WWE arena popping up. Here are some of the amusing reactions:

Klopp winning Royal Rumble match? Hilarious reactions

That was obvious. He will be telling you, "GET OUT!!! JUMP"🧐 — Phila Mkamanga THE REAL 1 (@PhilaReal) March 31, 2020

U mean Jurgen klopp pic.twitter.com/8sRdpu6r06 — Sancho (@DyrtiSan) March 31, 2020

Virgil van Dijk Twitter Q&A session: Other responses from the defender

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk named Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi as his toughest opponent and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero as the toughest player to mark. Virgil van Dijk even named fellow Liverpool defender Joe Gomez as the defender he likes teaming up with the most. Apart from those, Van Dijk answered a host of queries during the Q&A session.

How do you feel when you hear the #UCL anthem? #AskVirgil — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 31, 2020

What former @LFC defender in the @premierleague era did you base your game on? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 31, 2020

