Jurgen Klopp Personally Contacts Adama Traore; Liverpool, Wolves In Advanced Talks: Report

As speculation regarding the date of the Premier League return grows, transfer speculation has also taken centre-stage. Among the several transfer rumours, Wolves winger Adama Traore has also been thrown into the mix. Traore has been linked with Premier League leaders Liverpool, with recent reports suggesting that manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the Wolverhampton Wanderers star over a possible switch to Anfield.

Adama Traore transfer news: Jurgen Klopp contacts speedy winger

Great job by the whole team to get the win against a great opponent. pic.twitter.com/QcipH1wPud — Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) March 1, 2020

According to a report by Todofichajes, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken the matter of signing Adama Traore in his own hands. The report states Klopp personally called up the Wolves winger to convince him of his plans for the 24-year-old if he agrees a move to Liverpool in the summer. The same report suggests that Wolves and Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Traore, for a fee hovering in the range of £60 million ($73 million).

Adama Traore transfer news: Forward unplayable, says Jurgen Klopp

When the two sides met earlier this season, Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Adama Traore for his astounding display. He acknowledged the 24-year-old as 'unplayable', thus sparking transfer rumours. With the African Cup of Nations set to be played in January 2021, Klopp will look to cope with the unavailability of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. However, Liverpool are not the only club interested in signing Traore this summer. Other Premier League giants including the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United are reported to be keen on roping in the fleet-footed winger.

Adama Traoré completed 15 take-ons against Watford, the most recorded in a single Premier League game since Opta began collecting such data in 2006/07 season.



An absolutely bonkers ball-carrier. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dXzgZ6rrE2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2020

Adama Traore transfer news: Man City, Man United interested in Wolves star

Traore has managed to score six goals across all competitions this season. He has also bagged 10 assists to his credit in 43 games this season. Manchester City have shown interest in the Wolves wide man after his magnificent display against Pep Guardiola' side this season, having scored thrice and assisted once in the two games that he played against them in the Premier League this season.

Premier League restart likely in mid-June

Amid the Adama Traore transfer news, it has been reported that the Premier league Restart is a possibility by mid-June. Premier League teams have returned to training last week, and have successfully completed phase 1 of the training protocol, i.e. contactless training. The Premier League meeting, on Wednesday, have unanimously voted to implement phase 2 that will see the teams train in larger groups.

