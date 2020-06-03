Jurgen Klopp Promises Fans Liverpool Will Hold Title Parade After Being Crowned Champions

Jurgen Klopp has promised Liverpool fans that the club will hold a title parade when they win the Premier League title this season. The Reds are just two wins away from clinching their first Premier League title after a campaign that has left their rivals in the dust. Liverpool were on course for a historic campaign and were tipped to break the points total set by Man City in the 2017-18 season before the coronavirus pandemic halted football. However, the Premier League is set to return on June 17 after a halt of almost three months. Jurgen Klopp has guaranteed that Liverpool will celebrate their glory with their fans once the coronavirus threat in their city no longer looms large.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Liverpool parade after Champions League glory last season

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Barcelona Exit Clause Expires, Argentina Icon To Remain With LaLiga Giants

Jurgen Klopp promises Liverpool parade

In an interview after the announcement of the Premier League return, Jurgen Klopp said that he can promise that when Liverpool are crowned champions, they will host a parade. “Who cares whenever it is. We only need one day when everyone is able to come out. You celebrate wherever you can. You can find issues in any situation if you want,” added Jurgen Klopp. As per the rules of Project Restart, Premier League games will be played behind closed doors given the threat of the pandemic. Liverpool fans, therefore, will not be allowed inside Anfield to witness the Reds lift their first league title in three decades.

Also Read | Man City Facing A Nightmare Schedule As Clubs Meet To Discuss Project Restart Date

Liverpool parade after their 2018-19 Champions League win

Also Read | Arsenal Asked For Anthony Martial Instead Of Henrikh Mkhitaryan In Alexis Sanchez Swap

Liverpool could finish their season at a neutral venue

In the next few days, Liverpool will find out if they have to play a couple of their remaining games at a neutral venue. Jurgen Klopp stated that Liverpool would love to play at Anfield but they won’t have any advantage because the team will be playing without their fans. “We have tried to simulate the situation by training in the empty stadium. But whoever we play it is the same situation, which is why I’m not worried about it. If the alternative is not to play at all then I will play wherever you want,” added Klopp.

Also Read | Bayern Munich's Recent Statements About Leroy Sane Angers Man City: Report