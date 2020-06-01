Bayern Munich's Recent Statements About Leroy Sane Angers Man City: Report

Bayern Munich have yet again jeopardized their pursuit of signing Leroy Sane from Man CIty by talking about the 24-year-old winger in public. Man City were furious over Bayern Munich when they tried to use the German media to sign Leroy Sane last summer. According to multiple British reports, Man City wrote a letter to Bayern Munich showing their disappointment, to which the defending Bundesliga champions replied with an apology. However, Bayern Munich repeated their previous mistake with club president Uli Hoeness including Leroy Sane in Bayern Munich's future plans.

Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern can see a new turn

Uli Hoeness, in a recent interview with The Sun, claimed that with Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule and hopefully David Alaba, Thiago and also Leroy Sane, Bayern has a young and viable team. If everything goes well, a new era is just beginning at Bayern Munich. Pep Guardiola might take offence in Uli Hoeness' statement as Leroy Sane is Man City's player till the deal is completed. Man City might have lost their chance to make it a hat-trick of Premier League glories with Liverpool dominating the league, but the Blues still has a lot to fight this season, including the Champions League.

Man City still has a lot to fight for

Man City can very much qualify to the next round of the Champions League after winning the first-leg against Real Madrid. This might be Pep Guardiola's last chance to win a Champions League trophy with Man City as the Blues can face a ban from the competition for the next season. Pep Guardiola will expect Leroy Sane's full focus on Man City's remaining season goals for now. Leroy Sane is returning from a serious injury which saw him staying out of the ground for the entire season. However, the German is fit to play now and his return can help Man City to complete their season on a high note.

Leroy Sane to Bayern: The Bavarians offering Sane Jersey No.10

Bayern Munich are going to the extent of convincing Leroy Sane of joining them in the upcoming transfer window. According to Bild, Bayern Munich are offering Leroy Sane the number 10 jersey to show him his importance for the side. Philippe Coutinho is the current possessor of the Bayern No.10 jersey and it will be vacant once the Brazilian returns to Barcelona. Bayern Munich legends like Brian Laudrup, Lothar Matthaus and Arjen Robben have previously donned the famous number 10 jersey.

