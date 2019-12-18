Jürgen Klopp Questions Timing, Says We Don't 'fly 3,000 Miles Not To Show Up'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that FIFA's way of scheduling matches of the Club World Cup undercuts the respect of the club competition. Klopp was of the opinion that FIFA's decision to conduct the competition in between the season is one of the factors, adding that plans to make the Club World Cup a 24-team tournament since the year 2021 and it potentially clashing with the schedule of the Africa Cup of Nations, Nations League and the Concacaf Gold Cup will be a problem for the club competition.

Klopp questions Club World Cup timing

Klopp said that if his opinion is asked then he would obviously say that the Club World Cup should not be held in between the European season, adding that FIFA conducts the competition when the African competition is on progress. Despite the problems for Liverpool, Klopp said that his team is all set to claim their third silverware of the tournament. When Liverpool won the UEFA Super Cup in the month of August, Klopp said that they did not fly for 3,000 miles to not play and win the competition, adding that they always give their best as a team and hope to show everyone the same thing.

Klopp said that the timing of the Club World Cup is a very serious issue and it is something that should be taken up by all those who know about it, adding that his job is to be an influential figure in the world of football and not in politics. He further added that it is the tournament organiser's who need to decide and think about these things because it is not the job of managers or players to decide on these matters.

Liverpool's game in Qatar's capital Doha has fanned a few concerns other than the timing of the Club World Cup. The English club refused to stay in a 5-star hotel after investigations showed that the property was built by migrant workers who were being paid below the set rate of labour. Liverpool will make an attempt to win the tournament for the first time in their history with a semi-final match against the Concacaf Champions League winners, Monterrey, on December 18.

Qatar opens its door to LGBTQ fans

FIFA World Cup 2022 host Qatar recently said that football fans belonging to the LGBTQ community are welcome to watch world cup football matches despite the country making homosexuality an offence. According to reports, the chief executive of the FIFA World Cup said that people irrespective of their religion, gender, race or sexual orientation will be welcome to Qatar. He also said that public display of affection will not be appreciated as it is against their culture, adding that it was same from everyone.

