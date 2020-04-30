Timo Werner To Reject A Move To Bayern Munich, Striker Prefers A Move To Klopp's Liverpool

German striker Timo Werner has established himself as one of the most exciting young strikers in world football. The RB Leipzig striker has been the subject of speculation since the January transfer window and is likely to move on from the Bundesliga side this summer. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in the services of the 24-year-old frontman, but the German striker has his heart set on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Timo Werner transfer: RB Leipzig striker to reject Bayern Munich offer; prefers to move abroad

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were handed a major blow with potential target Timo Werner likely to reject their offer according to reports. Bayern are looking to add a striker to their ranks who could take on the goalscoring responsibilities from Robert Lewandowski in the near future and the RB Leipzig striker, who reportedly has a £52 million release clause, emerged as a potential target. However, according to Sport Bild, Timo Werner has ruled out a transfer to another German club and will likely seek a move abroad. The 24-year-old is known to admire Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team and prefers a move to the runaway Premier League leaders.

Our Story: Timo Werner will definitely not join Bayern this summer. @BILD_Sport He rules out a Transfer to another German club. also because of Jürgen Klopp he would like to take the step to Liverpool @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 29, 2020

Timo Werner transfer: Liverpool keen on signing RB Leipzig striker

Timo Werner's impressive performances this season have reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the Reds are keen to trigger his release clause. Recent reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp wanted to hold discussions with the striker before the coronavirus pandemic forced football into a lockdown. While Bayern Munich and other top clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United are unlikely to make Liverpool's pursuit for a Timo Werner transfer easy, the Reds have an upper hand considering the player's preference to play at Anfield. The transition to England could also be helped by the fact that he will have a manager who speaks German and is known to take players to the next level.

