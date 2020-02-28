Liverpool To Go After Timo Werner Courtesy Striker's £51 Million Release Clause: Report

RB Leipzig’s striker Timo Werner is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market and a deal could be reached as early as April 2020, much before the start of the summer transfer window. The German international has a caught the eye this season with top clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester United registering their interest. However, reports suggest that the striker has his sights set for Liverpool, and if a Timo Werner transfer has to happen, Liverpool are absolute favourites to land the Leipzig target man.

Liverpool transfer news: Timo Werner's £51 million release clause attracts top suitors

Barcelona and Manchester United make their move for Timo Werner but the player waits for Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp holds all of the cards. https://t.co/DMLTRmddnA — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) February 27, 2020

In a report by The Athletic, Timo Werner has a specific release clause in his contract, which allows him to leave RB Leipzig for a £51 million deal if the transfer is negotiated before April. The German striker has already received proposals from Manchester United and Barcelona but is waiting to see if Liverpool make a move for him. Werner has a particular inclination towards joining Liverpool and playing under manager Jurgen Klopp, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool take that option.

Liverpool transfer news: What will the Timo Werner transfer mean for Liverpool?

Timo Werner would undoubtedly add a different sort of exuberance to the Liverpool attack. It remains to be seen where the Leipzig striker will start in Liverpool’s attack, but suggestions are rife that Roberto Firmino might be played in a deeper role to accommodate Werner. A Timo Werner transfer for Liverpool makes sense considering that Liverpool might lose their stars due to the Olympic Games and African Cup of Nations scheduling.

Timo Werner transfer: Despite Man United and Barca interest, Werner wants a move to Anfield

Timo Werner has been in excellent form this season for RB Leipzig, scoring 27 goals in 33 games for the German outfit. Furthermore, the striker has assisted 11 more goals, taking his goal contribution to more than one per game. With his release set to April, Liverpool might chase a Timo Werner transfer in March, a time frame where the Merseyside club negotiated deals with Monaco and Roma for Fabinho and Allisson respectively.

If Liverpool do make their mind to sign the RB Leipzig striker, there are no hindrances in the way for the deal to be completed. Werner prefers a move to Liverpool, while Klopp admires the RB Leipzig striker and is known to have a healthy relationship with his agent, Karlheinz Forster.

