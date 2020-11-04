Jurgen Klopp's HILARIOUS Reaction To Atalanta Player Going Down Caught On Microphone

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was far from pleased with Atalanta star Johan Mojica when the Colombian defender theatrically threw himself to the ground following a challenge from Georginio Wijnaldum. Klopp was quick to point out that he had "broken his nose five times" during his playing career and that the challenge on Mojica was never a foul. Pitchside microphones picked up Klopp's hilarious comments as the defending Premier League champions cruised to a 5-0 win over Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium on UCL matchday 3.

Champions League news: Microphones pick up Jurgen Klopp's reaction to Johan Mojica's theatrics

Liverpool maintained their impressive 100% win streak in the Champions League campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Atalanta on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp was his usual vocal self on the touchline and microphones picked up his reaction to one challenge in particular. Atalanta star Johan Mojica flung himself to the ground after seemingly getting an arm in the face from Georginio Wijnaldum and Klopp wasn't having any of it.

"My nose broke 5 times as a player" - Jurgen Klopp — Confetti November 6th 🎉🎊 (@masegomfoloex) November 3, 2020

The audio from the pitchside microphones captured Klopp saying, "Are you serious? I've broken my nose five times. It was not once a foul." The 53-year-old's hilarious reaction to Mojica throwing himself to the ground sent social media into a frenzy with some fans claiming Klopp should have a mic of his own while on the touchline. The charismatic manager was shown a yellow card in the second half for arguing with the referee over a penalty shout whilst the Reds were 5-0 up.

Atalanta vs Liverpool: Diogo Jota hat-trick seals big win for the Reds

Liverpool new boy Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 16th minute with a well-taken finish from Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass. The Portuguese forward was at it again when he sumptuously controlled a pass from Joe Gomez to rifle the ball into the net just after the half-hour mark.

FT: Atalanta 0 #LFC 5: An absolute demolition job in Bergamo. Right up there with the best away European performances under Klopp. Jota the star of the show with a hat-trick. Salah and Mane also on target. Could have been even more emphatic. Top of the group with 9pts out of 9. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 3, 2020

The visitors then began to assert their dominance on the game in the second half and grabbed quickfire goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. Jota then got his third of the game and first hat-trick for the Reds in the 55th minute to make it 5-0. Liverpool are now at the top in their Group D Champions League standings with nine points from three games.

Image Credits - AP