Jurgen Klopp's Reaction After Aubameyang's Goal In Community Shield Is Unmissable: Watch

Jurgen Klopp's efforts to ring in the 2020-21 season with a trophy fell off the cliff after Arsenal emerged as the better side in the final of the Community Shield. The game, that was ultimately decided by penalties, saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Takumi Minamino score for Arsenal and Liverpool respectively. Aubameyang's goal, in particular, left the Liverpool manager shocked, visuals of which have now gone viral.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's epic reaction to Aubameyang's goal

Aubameyang opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side in the 13th minute, driving in a stunner at the bottom-right corner from outside the box, leaving goalkeeper Alisson Becker helpless. Although Liverpool players were seen in agony after conceding that goal, Klopp's response took people by surprise. The manager shook his head in awe, implying his approval at the brilliance of Aubameyang. The striker also paid tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer at the age of 43.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Aubameyang nets final penalty

Arsenal were leading in the game until the 73rd minute when Takumi Minamino, who was introduced as a substitute, bagged the equaliser. With no result until the 90th minute, the game was decided by a penalty shootout. Interestingly, Arsenal emerged as the better side in penalties with youngster Rhian Brewster failing to net the past Emi Martinez, while Aubameyang successfully struck the final penalty.

Klopp knows a thing or two more about the Gabon striker, having managed him at Borussia Dortmund. The two spent two seasons together at the Signal Iduna Park. Interestingly, Aubameyang netted 41 goals in 94 games under the German tactician, before the latter departed for the Premier League in 2015.

Aubameyang's contract agreement reached

With Aubameyang's contract set to expire in June 2021, Arsenal have been waiting for his signature to extend his stay. After the game, in an interaction with the media, Arteta confirmed that the 31-year-old was close to extending his contract with the Gunners. Reports claim that the striker turned down two bids before agreeing to renew his contract that will see him ply his trade at the Emirates for three more years beyond his current deal.

Aubameyang's new deal will see him earn a massive £250,000-a-week ($332,000) contract. With the new contract, the striker will follow midfielder Mesut Ozil, who with £350,000-a-week ($465,000) wages, is the highest-paid Gunner currently. With Ozil's departure a possibility next summer, Aubameyang will become the highest-paid player at the Emirates.

Image courtesy: Aubameyang Twitter, Liverpoolfc.com