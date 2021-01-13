 JUV Vs GEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Coppa Italia Match Preview

Juventus square off against Genoa in the round of 16 tie of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. The match is will be held at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday, January 14 at 1:15 AM (according to IST) let’s have a look at the match details like JUV vs GEN Dream11 prediction, team news, and top picks.

Juventus were the runners up in the Coppa Italia last season after losing the final to Napoli on penalties. The Bianconeri will be hoping to cross the final frontier in the competition to lift the trophy this year. Genoa on the other hand have struggled to produce good performances and really struggled in the league. They will be hoping to give the hosts a tough fight in the match on Wednesday.

JUV vs GEN Dream11 team News

Andrea Pirlo will miss the services of three first-team players due to the ongoing pandemic. Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt along with Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro remain unavailable for the clash as the trio is currently under self-isolation following their positive Coronavirus test results.

Juventus will also be sweating over the fitness of two first-team regulars. Paulo Dybala and upcoming USA international Weston McKennie picked up knocks during their last outing against Sassuolo and remain a major doubt for the Coppa Italia tie. Federico Chiesa too suffered from an injury last week and might be rested as Ander Pirlo looks to keep the players fresh amid a congested fixture list.

Genoa will start the match without three first-team starters. Veteran centre-back Cristian Zapata, along with another centre-back Davide Biraschi, misses the match. Vittorio Parigini also misses out on the match against Juventus. Genoa head coach David Ballardini will also be worried about the fitness of Goran Pandev, Francesco Cassata, and left-back Luca Pellegrini.

JUV vs GEN Dream11 team: JUV vs GEN playing 11

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Buffon

Defenders - Davide Zappacosta, Merih Demiral, Ivan Radovanovic, Mattia Bani

Midfielders - Federico Bernardeschi, Miha Zajc, Arthur Melo

Strikers - Cristiano Ronaldo, Eldor Shomurodov, Alvaro Morata

JUV vs GEN Dream11 team Top Picks

Captain - Eldor Shomurodov or Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain - Alvaro Morata or Miha Zajc

JUV vs GEN Match prediction

We predict an easy win for Juventus who are likely to thrash Genoa and advance to the next stage of the Coppa Italia.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Genoa

Note: The above JUV vs GEN Dream11 prediction, JUV vs GEN Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, JUV vs GEN Dream11 team and JUV vs GEN Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.