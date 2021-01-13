Napoli Vs Empoli Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Live

Napoli (NAP) and Empoli (EMP) will clash in the upcoming game of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, January 13 at 11:45 AM EST (10:15 PM IST). The game will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy. Here is our Napoli vs Empoli prediction, information on how to watch Napoli vs Empoli live in India and where to catch Napoli vs Empoli live scores.

Coppa Italia: Napoli vs Empoli preview

Empoli have enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Serie B thus far. Alessio Dionisi’s team recently battered Brescia in the fourth round of the competition and would look to deliver another dominating performance. Napoli, on the other hand, started their Serie A campaign slow, but have been delivering incredible performances for the past few weeks. The Neapolitan giants are fan favourites to win the Coppa Italia but will have to shine against a lethal Empoli squad.

Coppa Italia live stream: Napoli vs Empoli prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our NAP vs EMP prediction is that Napoli will come out on top in this contest.

Napoli vs Empoli live stream: Napoli vs Empoli team news

Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens are unlikely to play the game against Empoli, while Victor Osimhen has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been removed from the line-up. Empoli, on the other hand, reportedly have no injuries and would enter the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with the usual squad.

Napoli vs Empoli live stream: How to watch Napoli vs Empoli live

Napoli vs Empoli will not be broadcasted on any Indian channels, but fans can get live updates of the match from the social media pages of the two teams.

Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Time: 11:45 AM EST, 10:15 PM IST

Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy

Action from the last time we faced Empoli at home!



Tomorrow 👉 #NapoliEmpoli



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/d6njpTnLYt — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 12, 2021

Coppa Italia live stream: Napoli vs Empoli squads

Napoli vs Empoli team news: Napoli squad

Alex Meret, Antonio Pio Daniele, Nikita Contini, David Ospina, Kévin Malcuit, Mário Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Amir Rrahmani, Kostas Manolas, Diego Demme, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Eljif Elmas, Fabián Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Fernando Llorente, Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Andrea Petagna, Antonio Cioffi, Arkadiusz Milik

Napoli vs Empoli team news: Empoli squad

Alberto Brignoli, Leandro Pratelli, Jacopo Furlan, Klemen Hvalic, Valerio Biagini, Alessio Rizza, Aleksa Terzic, Simone Romagnoli, Francesco Donati, Nicolo Casale, Antonino Fradella, Riccardo Fiamozzi, Davide Zappella, Roberto Pirrello, Mattia Viti, Dimitris Nikolaou, Fabiano Parisi, Leo Stulac, Leonardo Mancuso, Nedim Bajrami, Kristjan Asllani, Luca Belardinelli, Filippo Bandinelli, Szymon Zurkowski, Samuele Ricci, Salif Sidibe, Samuele Damiani, Nicolas Haas, Luka Simic, Tommaso Baldanzi, Andrea Cambiaso, Ryder Matos, Marco Olivieri, Stefano Moreo, Emmanuel Ekong, Andrea La Mantia, Mirco Lipari

Image Source: Napoli/ Twitter