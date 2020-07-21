Juventus Contact Mauricio Pochettino’s Agent With The Old Lady Set To Sack Maurizio Sarri

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly held talks with Mauricio Pochettino's representatives over taking up the job at Turin next summer. The Italian giants are said to be unhappy with the progress being made by current Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri, who suffered defeats in the finals of the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana this season. Juventus are currently eight points clear at the top of the Serie A table with four matchdays remaining but despite the Scudetto in their grasp, the end of the season could see Maurizio Sarri sacked.

Maurizio Sarri sacked at the end of the season? Mauricio Pochettino frontrunner to be next Juventus coach

According to reports from La Stampa, Juventus have already begun talks with some of the top managers in the world including former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has been out of a job since he was shown the door by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in November but the 48-year-old is tipped to replaced Maurizio Sarri at Juventus next term. Pochettino guided Spurs to the Champions League final last season but that was followed by a horrific Premier League campaign.

However, Pochettino is seen by Juventus as a modern-day coach who reflects the characteristics of the club. At Turin, Pochettino would be able to work with some of the best players in the world including Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. Juventus have reportedly held talks with Pochettino's representatives to take over the reins at Juventus next season with Sarri in line to face the sack.

Why do Juventus supporters want Maurizio Sarri sacked?

Sarri has had a fractious relationship at Juventus since his arrival from Chelsea in the summer and the Italian is renowned as a stubborn manager, unwilling to change his philosophy to suit Juventus' style of play. This has led to Sarri being heavily criticised by the Juventus supporters and defeats in cup finals have mounted further pressure on the 61-year-old. Juventus also failed to win their last three games prior to the 2-1 victory over Lazio last night and this is not the first time that Sarri's tactics have come under scrutiny this season.

Serie A standings: Juventus lead Serie A table by eight points

Despite an eight-point lead at the top of the Serie A standings, Sarri has been unable to convince Juventus of achieving success at European level. There are still four matchdays remaining in Serie A but Juve chiefs believe the club's performances have regressed from previous years under Massimiliano Allegri. Sarri's side have lost as many matches as closest rivals Inter Milan (4) and have failed to run away with the title as they have done on previous occasions. While they still have the Champions League to fight for, a section of supporters reportedly believes Atalanta have a better shot at glory in Europe than the Bianconeri this season.

