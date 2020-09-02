Juventus Finally Agree Personal Terms With Barcelona Outcast Luis Suarez?

Barcelona outcast Luis Suarez is set to spend the final few years of his professional career in Italy, with a move to Juventus all but done. The striker was informed by newly appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, over a phone call, that he is no more important for the club and his contract will be terminated soon. Suarez's transfer is set to mark the end of an era at Barcelona when it comes to having all star attackers.

Also Read | Suarez transfer to Juventus receives green light as Italian outfit step back on Dzeko deal

Juventus agree personal terms to seal Suarez transfer

According to a report on the Suarez transfer by Sky Sports, the Uruguayan international has agreed to personal terms with Serie A champions Juventus. It now depends on Suarez to negotiate an early departure from Barcelona, in an attempt to seal his move to the Turin-based outfit. Barcelona have the option of terminating his contract and allowing him to leave for free or negotiate a transfer fee with Juventus.

Barcelona wouldn't want to keep the player to let him languish on the bench, with the manager already clear about his lack of preference for Suarez. The Catalan giants will have to pay his hefty wages, irrespective of the fact that he might not play for the most part of the season. Suarez earns €450,000-a-week ($535,000), with Barcelona already reeling under intense financial stress.

Also Read | Suarez dials up Juventus chief to discuss Turin move, wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Suarez transfer: Uruguayan striker to join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has informed Gonzalo Higuain that he doesn't count on him in his plans for the upcoming season. With his contract set to be terminated, Juventus need a lethal striker to fill in the role and partner alongside club icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Indeed, this will be the first time that the two superstars will join forces, having been up against each other when Ronaldo was at Real Madrid. Besides, AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko was also touted to replace Higuain, but the deal failed to materialise eventually.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Latest on Jose Gaya, Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi

Barcelona transfer news: Messi to join Man City?

Besides the Suarez transfer, club captain Lionel Messi is also on the verge of leaving this summer, according to the Barcelona transfer news. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner wishes to leave on a free transfer, as averse to Barcelona's demands of payment of his entire release clause. The Barcelona transfer news suggest that his father Jorge will arrive in Barcelona to meet president Josep Bartomeu in an attempt to force an exit, with Manchester City touted as the top contenders to land the Argentina international.

Also Read | Football transfer news: Thiago Alcantara ‘very likely’ to join Liverpool in £27m move

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Twitter handle