Suarez Transfer To Juventus Receives Green Light As Italian Outfit Step Back On Dzeko Deal

With Barcelona striker Luis Suarez already been confirmed of Ronald Koeman's lack of preference for him next season, the Uruguayan international has been on the hunt for a new club. Despite being linked with a return to Ajax or a move to Major League Soccer-based (MLS) Inter Miami, the striker has edged closer to agreeing a deal with Serie A champions Juventus.

Suarez transfer: Barcelona man to join Juventus?

Luis Suárez' chances to join Juventus have increased, because the Italian side are unlikely to sign Edin Džeko from AS Roma. [gds] pic.twitter.com/ZFA0CrtTfO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 1, 2020

According to a report by GDS, the Suarez transfer to Juventus could materialise sooner than expected. The Turin-based outfit are keen on finding a suitable replacement for outgoing striker Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentine striker hasn't found preference from newly-appointed manager Andrea Pirlo and has been informed of the club's intent to terminate his contract. Besides, the club have also sold Balise Matuidi to Inter Miami, while the future of Sami Khedira still hangs in the loop.

Suarez transfer: Uruguayan to pair up with Cristiano Ronaldo

In Higuain's absence, Juventus look to add an experienced personality in the squad to pair up well with Cristiano Ronaldo. Interestingly, the two have never played together but have instead enjoyed a healthy rivalry when Cristiano Ronaldo was with Real Madrid until 2018.

Suarez was informed of Koeman's idea of not including him in his plans for the upcoming season over a phone call. The manager was slammed by Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini, who believes that the former Dutch manager should have informed the striker in person and not on a phone call.

Football transfer news: Edin Dzeko transfer talks end

Besides the Suarez transfer, Juventus were also linked with the signing of AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko. However, the Old Lady has now backtracked on its attempt to seal the Edin Dzeko transfer and is now solely focused on signing the Barcelona man. Earlier reports have suggested that Suarez dialled up Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved to speak about the move.

Despite the Suarez transfer talks linking him to Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, the striker turned up for the PCR tests that were conducted before the pre-season training began. The Uruguayan international was also spotted at the Barcelona training, unlike his teammate and captain Lionel Messi who gave a miss in an attempt to force a move away from Camp Nou. It, therefore, seems imminent that Suarez and Messi won't don the Barcelona shirt from next season.

