Lionel Messi Lucky To Escape Red Card During Sevilla Vs Barcelona Stalemate

Barcelona played out a 0-0 stalemate during the Sevilla vs Barcelona game at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium this week. The draw keeps Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table with 65 points from 30 games. During the Sevilla vs Barcelona game, the Catalans were far from their best. While a point from the Sevilla vs Barcelona game still sees them top of the LaLiga table, it gives rivals Real Madrid a chance to draw level when they face Real Sociedad over the weekend.

If the next few LaLiga fixtures go their away, Real Madrid will join Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table with a victory against Real Sociedad on Sunday. With Lionel Messi drawing a blank in the Sevilla vs Barcelona game, he missed a chance to score his 700th career goal. Despite not scoring, Lionel Messi made headlines during the Sevilla vs Barcelona game, as many believed that he should have been sent off during the game.

Lionel Messi lucky to escape red card during Sevilla vs Barcelona

The incident involved Lionel Messi pushing Sevilla defender Diego Carlos to the ground. The push occurred during the first half of stoppage time in the Sevilla vs Barcelona game. Lionel Messi showed his displeasure at a challenge on Luis Suarez by Carlos. After walking up to him, Lionel Messi shoved Diego Carlos to the ground in anger. While Carlos took a theatrical tumble, the act by Lionel Messi led to a scuffle as players from both teams got involved. While Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets stood near the incident, Sevilla players including Jesus Navas proceeded to ask the referee to book Lionel Messi.

Messi got away with this. Astonishing that he wasn't even booked at all. Red card all day long.pic.twitter.com/1XdQ4jYbPt — 𝗖𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗦 ⚡ | ✊🏿✊🏼 (@FPL_FC) June 19, 2020

However, Lionel Messi was lucky to escape from the incident unscathed. The referee didn’t book the Argentine, despite the clear infringement. This led to outrage amongst the fans, who said that a similar incident would have resulted in a sending off for players like Sergio Ramos or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcauniversal in their report said that the reason Lionel Messi reacted angrily to Diego Carlos was that the latter was persistently fouling Barcelona players throughout the first half of the Sevilla vs Barcelona game. It added that even Lionel Messi was the target of a direct kick by Diego Carlos. This is far from the first time Lionel Messi has been involved in a confrontation with the opposition since LaLiga fixtures resumed. Lionel Messi also had a small argument with Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno during the match between the two teams, where the duo had a disagreement on the pitch due to a foul.

Image Courtesy: Barcelona Instagram