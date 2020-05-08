Juventus Playmaker Miralem Pjanic Agrees To Join Barcelona In The Summer: Report

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Reports suggest the 30-year-old Bosnian has agreed terms with Barcelona for a move once the transfer window opens. However, Barcelona are yet to agree to terms with Juventus to bag the Bosnian playmaker. Juventus have placed an asking price €60 million on Miralem Pjanic. However, the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to make it difficult for Barcelona to cough up the asking price for Miralem Pjanic.

Also Read | Barcelona Planning To Ship Philippe Coutinho Out On Loan To Avoid Payment To Liverpool

Barcelona transfer rumours: Arthur for Miralem Pjanic?

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona will opt for an exchange deal with Juventus. Forbes suggests that 23-year-old Arthur Melo is most likely to be included in the for Miralem Pjanic. Barcelona could offer Juventus one of their players plus cash to bring Miralem Pjanic to Camp Nou. Full backs Sergi Roberto (28) and Nelson Semedo (26) could also be offered to Juventus for Miralem Pjanic. However, Inter Milan are also interested in signing 23-year-old Arthur in exchange for Barcelona's long-term target Lautaro Martinez.

Also Read | Tottenham Star Son Heung-min Completes Basic Military Training In South Korea

Barcelona transfer rumours: Neymar, Martinez on the cards

Barcelona are reportedly looking to go all out to bring PSG's Neymar back to Camp Nou. It is reported that the defending LaLiga champions are close to signing the 28-year-old Brazilian. Barcelona are looking to off-load players like Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to gather funds for the Neymar transfer.

Barcelona were also monitoring Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez closely before the outbreak of coronavirus. However, with no matchday revenue in over two months, Barcelona will need to ensure some sales before they move for either Neymar or Martinez. A move for both Neymar and Lautaro Martinez appears highly unlikely given the finances involved in both the transfers.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Picture With Family As He Braces For Return To Training

Also Read | Ousmane Dembele Won't Be Tested By Barcelona, Frenchman's Future Up In Air Amid COVID-19