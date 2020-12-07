Juventus Claim Innocence In Suarez Citizenship Test Following Notification To Paratici

Defending Serie A champions Juventus were keen on roping in Barcelona outcast Luis Suarez last summer, before his ultimate switch to Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan international was on the verge of a move to the Allianz Stadium, for which he underwent an Italian language test to acquire the country's passport. But irregularities were reported on part of the striker, following which an investigation was launched. With progress in the investigation, Juventus are also in the spotlight although the club denies any wrongdoing.

Also Read | Real Madrid slip behind Juventus in UEFA rankings, Barcelona stay put second

Luis Suarez cheating: Juventus sporting director under scanner

Juventus had already filled up their non-EU (European Union) spot, further compelling Suarez to undertake a B1 citizenship test. Suarez's partner was holding an Italian passport, which meant that the striker need not take up the non-EU spot. But the citizenship test could not escape controversy with reports that the language tests were fixed.

Italian media reports had claimed that the questions of the test were pre-determined, allowing the player to ensure a seemingly easy progression in acquiring an Italian passport. Now, the Perugia Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the matter, has alleged that Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici provided false information to the authorities.

Also Read | Juventus could agree Dybala swap for PSG striker Icardi as contract hits stalemate

Juventus claim innocence in Luis Suarez Italian citizenship investigation

Juventus released an official statement, which read, "Juventus Football Club confirms that today Fabio Paratici has been notified of information regarding the guarantee and the right of defense. The crime alleged by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Perugia is exclusively Article 371 bis of the Criminal Code."

The club also reiterated its belief in the sporting director's work, expressing its confidence in his innocence. Juventus believe that the ongoing investigation involving the Luis Suarez Italian citizenship matter will help Paratici come clear on his role in a reasonable period of time.

Also Read | Van de Beek to Juventus? Man United's summer signing linked with shock move to Serie A

Serie A news: Are Juventus involved in Suarez cheating controversy?

The Prosecutors claim the Turin based outfit's highest institution was activated in an attempt to accelerate attempts to acquire Italian citizenship for the former Liverpool and Barcelona superstar. Three members of University Giuliana Grego – CEO Simone Olivieri and professors Stefania Spina and Lorenzo Rocca have been suspended for a period of eight months, but the prosecutors believe the roots lie beyond the university.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo refused to swap kits after Juventus win, claims Ferencvaros star Heister

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Instagram